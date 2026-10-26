Kyle Larson’s first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway came down to a furious charge in the closing yards. After losing ground on the final lap, the Hendrick Motorsports driver found the help he needed and edged teammate William Byron by 0.041 seconds. Chevrolet swept the top six positions, capping a dominant afternoon for the manufacturer.

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Yet another Chevrolet driver had been in position to steal the win. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led much of the final stage and remained in contention as the field approached the checkered flag. One late move changed everything, leaving the No. 47 driver third while his close friend celebrated.

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“Great day for Chevrolet, one through six, I believe,” Stenhouse Jr. told media, including Frontstretch. “And then obviously the lone horse we got fighting for a championship win is a huge rebound for them. So happy for my buddy Larson, going to try and win another championship. So if I can’t win, I definitely pull for Kyle, and I’m sure he’s the same way. So glad that we were battling it out; just bummed for our guys. We really could use a big win.”

The finish offered contrasting outcomes for the two friends. Larson collected his 35th career Cup victory, while Stenhouse walked away with a podium result that showed the potential of his No. 47 NOS Energy Drink Chevrolet. But for a team searching for a breakthrough, third place was a reminder of how quickly a superspeedway win can slip away.

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Chevrolet’s approach to the race also drew attention. NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta reported hearing that Chevrolet had instructed teams to help Larson avoid getting stranded at stage endings, allowing him to maximize stage points. The claim was not independently confirmed as an official manufacturer directive. Still, drafting cooperation among Chevrolet drivers became part of the conversation as Larson worked his way through traffic.

At Talladega, help in the draft can determine whether a driver advances or gets trapped in a fading lane. Larson acknowledged receiving assistance from Chevrolet drivers throughout the field. Stenhouse, however, had built his own path to the front, with strategy putting him in position to lead and control much of the final stage.

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“And an awesome day for our NOS energy drink Chevrolet guys. They worked really hard,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “Strategy got us in a really good position to lead the race and control the race a lot of that final stage, and so I was really happy about that. Yeah, just one wrong move there at the end trying to block the 24 gave the race to the five.”

Stenhouse’s assessment pointed to the decisive moment. While trying to block Byron’s No. 24, he left Larson an opening. The No. 5 surged forward with help from Ross Chastain, reaching the front as the field raced to the line. Byron finished second, Stenhouse third and Chastain fourth, with only 0.073 seconds separating the top four.

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For Stenhouse, the disappointment carried extra weight because Talladega has long been one of his strongest tracks. His four Cup victories have come at Daytona and Talladega, including his first Cup win at Talladega in 2017 and another triumph there in 2024. The 2023 Daytona 500 winner knows how to navigate the draft, and Sunday’s performance showed he remained a threat to win.

This time, though, speed and strategy were not enough. The No. 47 team had put itself in contention and controlled the race for a significant stretch of the final stage. One late decision cost Stenhouse the chance to turn that work into a victory.

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The result also offered some relief after a difficult run through the Chase races. Stenhouse acknowledged his team needed a strong finish, and third place gave the group something to build on. His future with the organization is secure, too: Hyak Motorsports announced a multi-year contract extension in May, keeping him in the No. 47 Chevrolet beyond the current season.

For Stenhouse, the stakes extended beyond personal disappointment. NOS Energy Drink has been a longtime partner, and Talladega had offered another opportunity to put the sponsor in Victory Lane. The finish was encouraging, but the missed chance remained the bigger story for a driver who had been close enough to see the win disappear.

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“We’ve been so bad in the playoffs; in the Chase races here, we needed a good run,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “We knew we could have a good finish, and NOS energy drink has been a long-time partner of mine forever. Would love to get him in Victory Lane; we finish second here, third here, and a lot of top-fives. And so that’s more what I’m bummed about, just trying to get them in Victory Lane. But we’ll try again next year.”

Larson left Talladega with the victory and a boost to his championship campaign. Stenhouse left with proof that his team could contend but also the frustration of a win lost in the final corners. He was happy for his friend; he simply wished the No. 47 crew had been the one celebrating.