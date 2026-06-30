“If My Mom Didn’t Say No”- Ty Gibbs Comes Clean on His Sidelined Racing Dream With Humble Admission

Ty Gibbs almost didn’t wear a NASCAR suit. His mother’s single word changed everything. Ty Gibbs carries a tag he didn’t earn: nepotism. Everyone assumes his grandfather, Joe Gibbs, simply handed him a racecar. But his mother’s refusal to let him race motocross may have saved his career. Instead of acting angry about his crushed childhood dream, Gibbs acknowledged the sacrifice without bitterness. He now sees his mother’s choice as a smart business move that protected his future.

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Ty Gibbs made a surprising confession about his career path

The 23-year-old is in his fourth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series and bagged a maiden win earlier this year. He also enjoyed a great day in the office at the Sonoma Raceway, bagging third place after starting on pole position. Before the Toyota Save/Mart 350, he spoke about his journey to being a NASCAR driver.

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“Yeah, very blessed to be in the position I’m in. Honestly, I didn’t really grow up wanting to race NASCAR,” Gibbs told Claire Lang. “If my mom didn’t say no, I’d probably be racing pro motocross right now, and outdoors. That would be my thing, but fortunately, she said no, and this is, you get paid a little better. Probably can have a longer career, so it’s a little bit better on the business decision. I just really love competing, love racing on wheels. If it’s from bikes to this, I enjoy it, and this is just what the path was that God put me on, and here I am.”

Imago Jun 28, 2026; Sonoma, California, USA; Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs (54) races in the NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 350 series race at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Gibbs had a very good reason to love dirt bikes. His late father, Coy Gibbs, owned the JGRMX professional motocross team for over a decade. Ty spent his entire childhood surrounded by pro riders. But his mother, Heather, firmly said no because dirt bikes are incredibly dangerous.

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She was completely right. Motocross careers usually only last eight to ten years because the physical injuries are so brutal. Meanwhile, NASCAR drivers often have longer careers and sign much larger contracts. The injury risks and earning limits between the two sports are totally different. Heather’s strict rule forced Ty to switch to racecars. This explains exactly why Gibbs humbly called NASCAR a much smarter business decision.

The JGR driver had often been criticised in the NASCAR community

To be honest, not many people look too favorably on nepotism in NASCAR. As such, drivers like Gibbs have to work extra hard to shake off that nepotism tag. Early in his career, he made things worse by driving far too aggressively. He famously crashed into his own teammate, Brandon Jones, in 2022.

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He was fighting for the Xfinity Series title. As it happened, Gibbs had already locked himself into the 2022 Playoffs, and Jones was hoping to win his way in. However, at Martinsville, Gibbs wrecked Jones for the race lead, infuriating the latter. Even in the Cup Series, he has drawn ire from his teammates for his aggressive antics. Last year at New Hampshire, Denny Hamlin slammed Gibbs’ lack of racecraft and aggressive tactics.

Few fans also felt that Ty Gibbs gave off an air of arrogance and entitlement. But his strong results this year are finally silencing the critics. Earning his first Cup Series win and backing it up with a pole position and a clean third-place finish at Sonoma shows that Ty Gibbs absolutely deserves his seat.