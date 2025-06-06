“If You Ain’t First, You’re Last”: Fans Divided as NASCAR Announces Controversial Exception for Mexico City

In the world of NASCAR, tradition is both a badge of honor and a set of unwritten rules. For decades, fans have watched drivers celebrate in Victory Lane, with one winner, one trophy, and one champagne shower. The sport has long stood in contrast to the more global styles of celebration seen in Formula 1 or MotoGP, where the Top 3 drivers stand on a podium, national anthems echo across the track, and trophies are presented in a grand fashion. NASCAR has built its identity on a blue-collar grit, raw emotion, and the relentless pursuit of victory, not participation medals. So what happens when the sport tries to rewrite the script?

When NASCAR has experimented with podium-style celebrations, it’s been rare, deliberate, and met with mixed reactions. At the Clash at the Coliseum, the exhibition races held from 2022 to 2024, drivers like Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. ascended small Olympic-style podiums and were awarded medals in gold, silver, and bronze, a nod to the LA venue’s Olympic history. Truex Jr., who won the 2023 Clash, said “It’s a different venue for us and it’s kind of got a different vibe with all the things going on and the history around this place, like giving the medals and doing the podium. And it’s a unique event.” He further added, “It’s a one-off deal and it’s fun. We’ve done the Clash for a long time and it’s never really been hyped up like it is now being its own standalone event, and I think that’s really neat, especially doing it somewhere totally different like here with a lot of history.”

Now, NASCAR is set to roll out the podium once again, and this time, it is not for an exhibition. For the first time in the modern era of racing, the Top 3 finishes in both the Cup and Xfinity Series will take the podium during a points-paying race weekend. The occasion? A historic return to international competition as NASCAR heads to Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez this week. “For this historic weekend, it felt appropriate to recognize the heritage of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and give a nod to the traditional international motorsports celebrations,” NASCAR said in a statement to NBC Sports.

Behind all the smoke and social media opinions lies a deeper tension: Is NASCAR’s future being shaped by global ambitions? The move to include podium celebrations at a track that regularly hosts Formula 1 is more ceremonial and signals NASCAR’s willingness to adapt its culture for international audiences. While NASCAR emphasized that there are no current plans to continue podiums beyond Mexico City, many insiders feel that the experiment could pave the way for more. As the series tries to grow its global footprint and reach younger audiences, tweaks like this may become more common. Both Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson lead the series in Top 3 finishes this year, and their stats would carry more weight if podiums become official.

The podium isn’t just about celebrations this time; it is about symbolism, and it is sparking a passionate debate among fans. The responses have ranged from intrigued to outraged. The concern is not necessarily about this race but about whether this marks the beginning of a larger shift in NASCAR’s identity.

A historic first attempt by NASCAR has fans divided

“I’m fine with this, only because they don’t do this all the time (and shouldn’t). I’m fine with it only if its for unique events like this, definitely not every race. We shouldn’t normalize celebrating finishing 2nd or 3rd,” one fan commented on Reddit. Just like that one line from Talladega Nights — ‘If you ain’t first, you’re last,’ this philosophy separates NASCAR from other motorsport series like Formula 1 or IndyCar, where podium finishes are routinely celebrated. Just like that one time in 2018 at the Martinsville Speedway, when Martin Truex Jr. finished second after being bumped by Joey Logano and reiterated the philosophy, and refused to settle for just a 2nd place finish. Had there been podium celebrations at the time, it would have only heightened the tension.

A podium at Mexico City can be exciting for once to the international motorsport scene, but making it a regular fixture could dilute the intensity and identity that NASCAR has built over decades. Some fans still thought of it as a good idea to step up the game, as one commented, “This will be a fun experiment. I have always gotten “if you aren’t first, you are last” vibes from our drivers. Most aren’t happy with 2nd or 3rd place and just do their required interview. Could be even more fun if there is some hard racing and conflict. And the boys up there still yapping at each other.” While this could also mean more fierce competition among the drivers, it might be a difficult feat to achieve, taking into consideration the core fans losing interest with modern-day strategies and promotions being used for NASCAR recently.

Another agreed, saying, “Podiums becoming a full time thing feels like it’s inevitable soon. The stats will be entertaining to read when they do.” While Formula 1 is focused on the driver and team standings every season, the podium and the points awarded are of high importance in the sport. If this could be done for 20 drivers in a circuit, why not for 39 drivers in an oval?

Some cross-sport fans also had a good laugh about the situation, not taking the announcement too seriously. “If we don’t get a Max Verstappen parody of the winner raising from the floor with a giant sombrero, I’m going to be disappointed,” said another fan. Fans can never forget that one time Max Verstappen had a grand entry to the podium at the 2023 Mexico Grand Prix. After clinching his record-breaking 16th win of the season at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Verstappen was greeted with thunderous applause from the passionate crowd in the Foro Sol stadium section. Embracing the local culture, he donned a traditional Mexican sombrero on the podium, a gesture that resonated deeply with fans and highlighted the unique atmosphere of the event. And, with fans already mocking Kyle Larson for his comment of being a “better all-round driver” than Verstappen last year, they wouldn’t mind him parodying the same to prove his point.

While opinions remain split, NASCAR’s experiment with F1-style podiums in Mexico highlights a growing tension between tradition and innovation. Whether it becomes a one-off tribute or the start of something bigger, fans are watching closely with curiosity, nostalgia, and a touch of skepticism.