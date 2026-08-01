“If You Cannot Help Family, Who Can You Help?”– NASCAR Veteran Fires Back at Nepotism Critics With Personal Claim

People have been telling Kenny Wallace the same thing for decades. That without Rusty, he is nobody. That the only reason he ever sat in a NASCAR race car is that his big brother propped the door open and shoved him through. Kenny has heard it so many times he could say it back to you himself. And he does, actually, just shut down the whole narrative.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If you cannot help family, who can you help?”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is his starting point. He then confronted the fanfare with a spot on assessment.

“Don’t let it bother you that bad,” Wallace said. “You’re really obsessed with me making it in NASCAR because of my brother Rusty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rusty Wallace is, in all genuineness, a NASCAR legend. Both brothers grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, sons of Midwestern short-track racer Russ Wallace. Rusty won the 1983 ASA championship, finished second in his Cup debut at Atlanta in 1980, and never looked back.

By 1989, he had a Winston Cup championship, and a Hall of Fame plaque waiting for him in 2013. Kenny, seven years younger, gave his early years to turning wrenches as Rusty’s mechanic before he ever raced himself. So yes, the family connection is there, and Kenny isn’t saying no to that. What he’s opposed to is the version where Rusty handed him everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Rusty Wallace came into the picture in that capacity, Kenny had already made his own race car, truck, and trailer from scratch. His wife worked alongside him. They won the 1986 ASA Rookie of the Year on their own money, raced 1987, raced 1988. After that, he got the phone call.

“Herman, you want to run the Busch Grand National Series?” Rusty asked. Kenny said yes.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Rusty did next was he made a whole operation for him, from the ground up. A brand new shop in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, six new race cars, a dedicated six-person crew. He even had a mobile home with a front porch waiting for Kenny and his wife when they arrived in North Carolina.

There was still one problem. Because Kenny had only raced in the ASA, NASCAR would not approve his license without a proper trial. Dale Earnhardt Sr., a close friend of Rusty’s, came in to help and put Kenny in his legendary No. 8 GM Goodwrench Chevrolet for one race at Martinsville in September 1988. Kenny finished 11th, kept the car clean, and got his clearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1989, both brothers delivered. Kenny won Busch Series Rookie of the Year, beating out a young Jeff Burton. Rusty won the Winston Cup championship.

“I Was Given a Start. I Made the Rest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenny’s answer to the nepotism crowd is also backed by a record. Nine Xfinity wins. 905 total NASCAR starts. The all-timerecord for Xfinity starts is 547. Three Most Popular Driver awards in the Xfinity Series. Fourteen years working for Fox Sports. And one of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history, the 2000 Winston 500 at Talladega, where Kenny pushed Dale Earnhardt Sr. from 18th to 1st in the final four laps. He crossed the line second, right behind Earnhardt, in what turned out to be the Intimidator’s last career win.

“You can give people all the money you want, but I was never given any money,” Kenny said. “I was given a start. I’m the one that made all the money.”

He left NASCAR in 2015 and went straight back to dirt tracks. At 62, he still races 30 to 60 nights a year, has 129 career dirt wins, and in 2025 alone won seven races and two regional championships. He’s in four halls of fame. He created his own digital media brand after walking away from television.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rusty broke down the doors; Kenny’s momentum through it all carried him forward.