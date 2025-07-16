“If You’re Gonna Win… Championships” – Kevin Harvick Exposes William Byron and Christopher Bell Over Recurring Patterns

In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, where every lap counts, William Byron and Christopher Bell have emerged as top contenders in the 2025 Cup Series. Their performances at Sonoma Raceway on July 13, 2025, saw Bell clinch a solid 5th place, leveraging his road course skills, while Byron crossed the line in 8th, holding onto his points lead. These results underscore their ability to stay competitive, even if not always in victory lane.

Rewind to 2017, when a young Byron dominated the Xfinity Series with four wins, securing the championship, while Bell claimed the Truck Series title with five victories and Bell’s 3 consecutive wins in the early season. These triumphs set the stage for their Cup Series careers but also highlighted the challenge of maintaining that momentum at the highest level.

When looking for the best start to a season in Cup Series history, Bill Elliott’s 1992 season has to come to mind. After leaving Melling Racing at the conclusion of 1991, Elliott landed with Junior Johnson as the driver of the flagship No. 11 car. While his season would ultimately end in a heartbreaking championship defeat at the hands of journeyman Alan Kulwicki, nobody could touch Elliott over the first five races of 1992.

And as the 2025 season unfolds, both drivers face the pressure of living up to their early promise. What separates race winners from champions? Well, let’s see.

Kevin Harvick highlights recurring patterns for Byron and Bell

On his Happy Hour podcast, Kevin Harvick, a former Cup Series champion, offered a candid assessment of William Byron and Christopher Bell’s performance trends. “I believe that Christopher Bell and William Byron, they go through this same streak every year of starting off strong, off in the middle, and then you never know what’s going to show up at the end of the year,” Harvick stated. He emphasized that “if you’re gonna win these championships, you’ve got to be able to find that consistency of when you have an off day, not be a catastrophe.” This observation highlights a critical challenge for both drivers: Maintaining steady performance to contend for the title.

For Byron, this pattern is evident in his 2023 season, where he won six races, including at Las Vegas and Phoenix early on. But faced inconsistent finishes mid-season, ultimately placing third in the standings. His 13 career Cup Series wins include a strong 2025 Daytona 500 victory. Yet his mid-season results, like a 40th-place finish at Chicago due to mechanical issues, reflect Kevin Harvick’s point about “catastrophic” off days. In 2024, Byron’s three wins were spread across the season, but gaps in top finishes kept him from the title.

Christopher Bell mirrors this trend. In 2025, he started with three consecutive wins at Atlanta, COTA, and Phoenix. A feat achieved by only 29 drivers in history. However, his performance dipped, with finishes like 5th at Sonoma showing competitiveness but not dominance. Bell’s 12 career Cup Series wins, including the 2025 All-Star Race, highlight his talent, but his mid-season struggles, such as a spin in Chicago’s Stage 1, align with Harvick’s critique. His 2024 season saw wins at Bristol and Richmond, but inconsistency cost him a Championship 4 spot after a controversial penalty at Martinsville.

Harvick’s point is clear. Championships require minimizing bad days. Both drivers have the speed to win, but their ability to avoid major setbacks will determine their playoff success. With six races left before the 2025 playoffs, Byron and Bell must find that consistency to secure a Championship berth. Can they break this cycle of strong starts and mid-season slumps? Their next races will be telling.

Playoff push and championship outlook

As of July 13, 2025, William Byron leads the Cup Series with 668 points, bolstered by consistent top-10 finishes and stage points, despite only one win this season at the Daytona 500. His steady performance gives him a slight edge over teammate Chase Elliott, ensuring a strong playoff position. However, to clinch the regular-season title, Byron needs to maintain this form and avoid repeats of mechanical failures like the one in Chicago.

Christopher Bell, with three wins in 2025, holds a strong playoff position with 16 playoff points, placing him 4th in the standings, 71 points behind Byron. His early-season dominance has secured his playoff spot, but recent results, like 5th at Sonoma, suggest he’s struggling to regain his winning form. Bell’s ability to capitalize on tracks like Dover, where he’s had past success, will be crucial.

With the playoffs looming, both drivers are poised for a deep run. Byron’s points lead offers a buffer, but he needs another win to boost his playoff points. Bell, already locked in, must rediscover his early-season spark to challenge for the title. Harvick’s words ring true. Consistency will decide who lifts the Bill France Cup. As the season heads to Dover, fans are eager to see if Byron and Bell can rewrite their patterns and race for the championship.