IHRA’s Decline Leaves NASCAR’s Iconic Track’s Future in Uncertainty

NASCAR hasn’t confirmed the highly anticipated 2027 NASCAR schedule. With the Chase format back in action, the Cup Series schedule is expected to see a lot of changes. But despite the focus on big tracks, it looks like the biggest disappointment is likely to come from the feeder series, with IHRA acting as a major player.

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Veteran reporter Jordan Bianchi shared a report on the 2026 NASCAR schedule. And in his report, Bianchi explained the grim situation surrounding Rockingham Speedway. The Rock welcomed NASCAR with the return of O’Reilly and Truck Series races in April last year. The races drew strong crowds, reigniting interest in a Cup Series return.

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Even before the return at the Rock could gain steam, it has been hit by uncertainty. IHRA took over the ownership of the track last year and had exuberant plans to launch stock car racing series and late-model series programs.

IHRA’s ambitious launch collapsed within months: the stock car series folded after one event at Pulaski County Motorsports Park. What followed next was internal friction within the governing body. COO, Scott Woodruff was fired in March and another shock exit was of president Leah Martin in May.

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All of this shuffling happened after Darryl Cuttell took ownership of the organization. Scaling back on the ambitious plans, financial crunch, firing off key executives, and uncertainty looming over IHRA, NASCAR will have to rethink its plans for Rockingham Speedway.

There’s a possibility that NASCAR opts to wait a year or two to assess the situation with Rockingham Speedway. Bianchi mentioned in his report that given the uncertainty within IHRA ranks, NASCAR is likely to consider other options than returning to the Rock for 2027.

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This also puts the long awaited Cup Series return at Rockingham on hold. Cup racing requires the facility to have the resources and stability to be able to host a race on Sunday, and right now Rockingham isn’t the ideal track to be added to a Cup schedule. Meanwhile, NASCAR will have to take important calls about races in the Windy City, San Diego, and the All-Star race.

NASCAR has to strike a right balance between finding new markets and reviving iconic venues. Unfortunately, given the situation, Rockingham is likely to be left out of the 2027 plans.