Rudy Fugle has spent six years on top of the pit box, watching William Byron grow from a young prospect into a two-time Daytona 500 winner. They have celebrated victories, fought through difficult weekends and built a partnership that few crew-chief-driver combinations can match. But the next time the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the track, Fugle will be standing behind a different driver. His departure is official, and his first reaction says plenty about what he is leaving behind.

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“I’ll be real, it’s bittersweet, right? It was a long, long relationship with William and a lot of history, a lot of wins, you know, owner’s championship in the Truck Series, you know, and just a great friendship,” Fugle told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

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There is a reason the change carries so much weight. Fugle and Byron’s relationship started in 2016 at Kyle Busch Motorsports. Byron was just 18 when they combined for seven victories in 23 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts. That record-setting rookie campaign helped establish Byron as one of NASCAR’s most promising young drivers.

Their reunion at Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 took that relationship to another level. Fugle helped Byron win 16 Cup races, including consecutive Daytona 500s in 2024 and 2025. They also reached the Championship 4 three straight times from 2023 through 2025. By then, the No. 24 had become one of the most dependable winning teams in the garage.

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However, Hendrick’s latest decision comes after a noticeable change in fortunes. Byron won only once in 2026, at Martinsville Speedway, and led 578 laps across the season. That was less than half his 1,330 laps led in 2025. It would be unfair to place that decline solely on the crew chief, but it gives the reshuffle another dimension.

The move also comes after Blake Harris decided to leave Hendrick for Trackhouse Racing. Harris will become Shane van Gisbergen’s crew chief in 2027, leaving Alex Bowman’s No. 48 team without its previous leader. Hendrick consequently moved Fugle across the garage, while promoting Adam Wall to William Byron‘s team.

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For Fugle, however, the No. 48 is hardly unfamiliar territory. He first encountered Bowman in 2013, when both were around the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Fugle was helping Kyle Busch Motorsports’ entry driven by Parker Kligerman. Their professional relationship continued through years of competition meetings at Hendrick.

“And I think in 2013, I was helping the KBM, you know, O’Reilly car with Parker Kligerman driving. And he was kind of a, you know, sort of a teammate, and we kind of got to know him a little bit then,” Fugle explained.

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There is also an important difference between the two assignments. Bowman enters 2027 knowing it will be his final full-time Cup season. He finished 26th in the 2026 standings after missing four races because of vertigo complications. He recorded four top fives, eight top 10s and failed to lead a single lap. Connor Zilisch is already signed to take over the No. 48 in 2028.

That makes Fugle’s arrival particularly significant. He is not simply replacing Harris. He gets one final season to help Bowman rediscover the form that made him an eight-time Cup winner. Meanwhile, Wall gets his first full-time Cup crew-chief opportunity after winning four O’Reilly Series races with Corey Day in 2026.

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Fugle knows there will be adjustments, but believes the familiarity will help. He also has no intention of pretending that leaving Byron is an easy decision. The No. 48’s history and championship success offer plenty of motivation, even if his next chapter begins with some sadness about the last one.