“I’ll Get Emotional”- Corey Heim Secures Historic San Diego Feat Honoring Boss Denny Hamlin’s Cup Series Announcement

Corey Heim will become a full-time Cup Series driver for Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing in 2027, a move the team announced just last month. The decision came as little surprise after Heim’s dominant 2025 Truck Series campaign, where he won 12 races en route to the championship. Expectations have been high ever since, with 23XI co-owner Hamlin even calling him a “generational talent.” Now, before his full-time Cup journey has even begun, Heim can already call himself a Cup Series race winner after reaching Victory Lane in San Diego on Sunday. He was overcome with emotion in the post-race interview.

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Corey Heim fulfils Denny Hamlin’s expectations with a statement win

“I mean, it feels like a dream. I hope I don’t wake up from the dream, but I don’t know if this is insane. I didn’t expect to come into my part-time season to win. But here we are, you know. I mean, it’s crazy, so I just I hasn’t even sunk in yet, and I’m sure I’ll get emotional in a little bit, but it really hasn’t even sunk in yet,” Corey Heim said after winning the Anduril 250.

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This was one of the biggest moments of Heim’s young career. In just his 13th Cup Series start, the part-time driver broke through for his first victory at NASCAR’s highest level.

Heim just proved why Hamlin — who finished 14th in the same race driving for Joe Gibbs Racing — holds him in such high regard. In an interview after Heim’s future officially got revealed, Hamlin praised his work ethic and revealed his excitement about working with the 23-year-old in the coming years.

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“Very well deserved, and for our company, generational talents only come along now and then. I probably have one, so I’m really excited about what he’s going to bring our team and the performance he’s going to bring, and the work ethic is very, very good. Looking forward to working with him in the future,” Hamlin had said in an interview ahead of the Cup Series race in Nashville.

23XI Racing officially announced Heim as the organization’s first development driver under a multi-year agreement in February last year. The move also kept him connected to the Toyota development ladder through the Toyota Driver Development (TD2) program.

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This serves as Toyota’s pipeline for identifying and preparing future stars. Drivers in the system receive support across multiple levels. Think funding, simulator access, engineering resources, race opportunities, and direct integration with Toyota-backed teams. The program is designed to help drivers progress through the ranks and eventually compete for Cup Series victories. For Heim, that included opportunities behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE in select Cup Series starts. Before San Diego, 23XI Racing had given him five chances to prove himself in NASCAR’s top division, with his best result being a sixth-place finish at Bristol.

At San Diego, veteran crew chief Bootie Barker was atop the pit box for the No. 67 team. Barker was also the crew chief who guided Bubba Wallace to his first Cup Series victory at Talladega in 2021, as well as 23XI Racing’s maiden win in the sport. However, the day didn’t begin as though Heim was headed for a similar result.

Heim qualified 13th and spent the opening stages running near the front while doing something just as important: staying out of trouble. That became a massive advantage as chaos unfolded around him throughout the afternoon.

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His biggest scare came on Lap 64 of 75. Carson Hocevar spun in the chicane following contact with Heim and was then collected by Ross Chastain. Fortunately for Heim, all three drivers were able to continue, and the incident had little impact on his race.t. From there, the No. 67 started coming alive.

By Lap 68, Tyler Reddick held the lead. But only by seven-tenths of a second over Heim. Behind them, there was no one. The two had stretched the gap to more than ten seconds over Kyle Larson. Lap after lap, Heim stayed attached to Reddick’s bumper.

On Lap 73, Reddick drifted wide exiting Turn Two, and Heim immediately got alongside entering Turn Three. He completed the pass exiting Turn Four, and Reddick answered with a crossover. But entering turn five, Reddick overcooked the corner and suddenly slowed. Moments later, it became clear why, as Reddick had a flat left-front tire.

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Heim cleared him cleanly and drove away. By the start of the final lap (Lap 75), the race was over as there was no one in sight behind Heim. Eventually, Corey Heim crossed the line 10.365 seconds ahead of Wallace to secure his first Cup Series victory. It was also a 1-2 finish for 23XI racing, their first ever, something Hamlin felt particularly proud about.

“Truthfully, really surprised. Winning his first race here was not on our list of expectations. I know that our team gave Corey a list of the agenda and expectations for each race that he has left on his schedule… Winning here was not on the agenda,” Hamlin said about his new driver.

Heim will replace Riley Herbst on the team, mainly because of how much Hamlin and the others believe in him. But also because Herbst has struggled significantly to reach the levels of Reddick and Wallace.

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In 2026, a year in which 23XI Racing is dreaming of championship glory thanks to Reddick’s five wins, Herbst has failed to secure even a single top-five finish. He is 30th in the standings with 309 points, while Wallace is 11th and Reddick is 1st. While the real test begins in 2027, Heim’s performance in San Diego offered an early glimpse of what he could bring to the team.