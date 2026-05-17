“I’ll Give It to…”: Denny Hamlin Makes Million Dollar Gesture to His Biggest Supporter After $776,000 Loss

For Denny Hamlin, the 2026 NASCAR season has carried far more emotional weight than most people watching from the outside probably realize. During the offseason, Hamlin suffered a devastating personal tragedy after a house fire claimed the life of his father, Dennis Hamlin. The financial damage alone reportedly approached $776,000, but the emotional loss was immeasurable. So when Hamlin stood in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR All-Star Race and was asked what he would do with the million-dollar prize, his answer instantly turned the moment from celebration into something far more personal.

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Denny Hamlin’s masterclass turns into emotional tribute

“I’ll give it to mama.”

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That was Denny Hamlin’s immediate response when he was asked what he planned to do with the million-dollar prize after winning the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. And fittingly, the victory itself looked every bit like the performance of a driver racing with something bigger on his mind.

Hamlin ultimately crossed the finish line 0.887 seconds ahead of Chase Briscoe to capture his second career All-Star Race victory in a dramatic 350-lap battle. The race began with Hamlin leading the field to green from the outside lane while Brad Keselowski started alongside him on the inside.

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Keselowski quickly cleared for the lead exiting Turn 2, while Hamlin settled into an early rhythm near the front. The opening portion of the race was briefly interrupted by a Lap 2 incident that forced NASCAR to throw a red flag, but once action resumed, Hamlin immediately resumed battling Keselowski for control.

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By Lap 35, the No. 11 Toyota remained firmly in contention. Denny Hamlin was running third, just 1.511 seconds behind the leader, while teammate Bubba Wallace eventually won Segment 1 with Hamlin finishing right behind him in second. As the race moved deeper into Segment 2, Hamlin’s speed became impossible to ignore.

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By Lap 96, Hamlin officially led the race in the No. 11 Progressive Insurance Toyota. Starting from the pole, he had already led 23 laps across three separate runs and posted the fastest lap of the race all the way back on Lap 3 with a blistering 23.454-second circuit at 153.492 mph.

Even more impressively, Hamlin maintained an average running position of 2.18 while spending 96 laps inside the top five. Although Tyler Reddick won Segment 2 ahead of Briscoe and Hamlin, the No. 11 team clearly remained one of the strongest long-run cars in the field.

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Then came the decisive final stage. On Lap 162, Briscoe held a slim 0.656-second advantage over Hamlin as the two drivers separated themselves from the pack. Later, on Lap 288, all lead-lap cars pitted under caution. Hamlin’s crew delivered once again, getting him off pit road first ahead of Connor Zilisch and William Byron.

The final restart on Lap 299 set up the showdown everyone wanted. Hamlin restarted on the outside while Briscoe lined up beside him on the inside. Briscoe briefly cleared him exiting Turn 2, but Hamlin refused to let the lead disappear. For lap after lap, the veteran stalked the No. 19 Toyota.

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Finally, on Lap 322, Denny Hamlin made the decisive move, clearing Briscoe for the lead before steadily driving away. By Lap 344, the advantage had stretched to over 1.2 seconds. Six laps later, Hamlin crossed the line to officially win the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race.

The victory marked Hamlin’s third straight Dover win and his second career All-Star Race triumph. But more than statistics, the moment carried something deeply personal. What made Hamlin’s post-race comment resonate even more deeply was the story behind it.

Long before the Cup Series wins and million-dollar paydays, Denny Hamlin’s parents played a massive role in keeping his racing dream alive. They reportedly worked exhausting hours, maxed out credit cards, sold their cars, and even took out second and third mortgages on the family home to help fund Hamlin’s early karting and racing career. In many ways, the million-dollar gesture to his mother felt less like a joke and more like a deeply personal acknowledgment of sacrifices made decades earlier.

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After months filled with unimaginable grief and loss, Denny Hamlin finally had a moment where everything came together. And his first instinct afterward was to dedicate it to the person who helped make the entire journey possible in the first place.