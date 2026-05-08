“I’ll Just Quit”- Carson Hocevar Threatens to Abandon NASCAR Before Bowing to Soulless Corporate Demands

Be it his unconventional celebration at Talladega or his strong comparison to being a “boy band” instead of a racer, Carson Hocevar has always had a unique approach to situations. While some of these instances do not seem to fit well in a corporate environment, which NASCAR is slowly becoming, the 22-year-old couldn’t care less.

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Carson Hocevar reflects on NASCAR’s corporate demands

“We do the business side of it, but if I don’t enjoy this and it’s not what I dreamt of, I’m out.” Hocevar did not grow up with a huge family of racers like many on the field. He grew up watching and learning what Dale Earnhardt showcased.

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That ruthless aggression, strong attitude, and pure dominance shaped Hocevar’s personality. It would, understandably, be a little weird to expect him to put on an act to fit into a corporate environment. In fact, he doesn’t even want it.

“It doesn’t matter how much money available is there like because I would breaking the heart of the six-year-old kid that fell in love with NASCAR,” he told Kevin Harvick. “There was times where it’s like, ‘Hey, you’re cup driver now this how you act,’ or ‘this how you post online,’ or ‘this is what you do,’ or “you gotta dress this way.” I’m like, then I’ll just quit.”

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Imago TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 26: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chili s Ride the Dente Chevrolet celebrates after winning the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Jack Link s 500 on April 26, 2026 at Talladega SuperSpeedway in Talladega, AL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 26 NASCAR Cup Series Jack LinkÕs 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2604268766500

Throughout the years in NASCAR, sponsors have had some kind of expectation from the drivers, especially when they reach the top tier of racing. Kyle Busch, known for his unforgiving attitude on the track, also mentioned this over a decade ago: “There’s certainly some sponsors out there that may tell you to back it up a notch,” he said back in 2011.

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Sponsors have slowly become the major force driving NASCAR at this point. They sometimes outweigh drivers, with teams referring those with strong backing instead of pure talent without a huge sponsor. Even Hocevar, with all his skills, needs sponsors. Teams haven’t been making the most profit competing alone, given the rising cost of maintaining the cars. And for a team like Spire Motorsports, without regular wins, this matters even more.

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But for Hocevar, the sponsors do not matter. The business side does not matter. He’s a 22-year-old dominating behind the wheel, and he shaped his entire personality and racing style by watching some of the best back in the day. The passion he showcases on the track is something he cannot leave, and so his behavior doesn’t exactly come as a surprise.

Plus, his showmanship has become part of his performance, gaining him many fans. In fact, most of them believe he could challenge Chase Elliott this year and dethrone him.

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Elliott’s prestigious award under threat?

Bill Elliott is the only driver in NASCAR history to have won the Most Popular Driver Award a whopping sixteen times, a tradition that his son has continued ever since his full-time Cup debut in 2016. However, not everyone has been happy with it. The newer generation of fans, especially, gives nepotism the credit, criticizing Chase Elliott for his lack of expression and interaction with the fans.

But fans expect Carson Hocevar, who is taking NASCAR by storm, to dethrone Elliott. In fact, Hocevar’s popularity surge has extended well beyond the NASCAR world. Some even claim that he could bring the sport back into the mainstream media. Their claim gained credibility when Hocevar was invited to the 2026 Met Gala.

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He was the first NASCAR driver since Jeff Gordon in 2010 to have been invited to the grand event. Ever since then, there have been the likes of Dale Jr., Kyle Larson, and even Elliott himself, but none of them were invited. This alone showcased NASCAR’s new horizon, expanding with Hocevar. His Talladega win and the iconic celebration skyrocketed his overall presence in the sport.

Hocevar also recently discussed a possible shot at the championship this season. If this were to happen, there would be no doubt that he would absolutely take the Most Popular Driver Award away from Elliott. As of now, he might have to make a few more visits to Victory Lane to seal himself in and contend against Elliott.

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The main aspect is the older generation of fans, who continue to vote for the #9 driver. Call that nostalgia or nepotism, but it seems quite apparent that Elliott has a strong base supporting him. But if Hocevar’s popularity continues to grow at this rate, it wouldn’t be surprising for him to take the top spot.