Kyle Larson naturally commanded the spotlight after securing his third Cup Series championship, with much of the praise also going to crew chief Cliff Daniels and team owner Rick Hendrick. The No. 5 team’s back-to-back title run gave Hendrick Motorsports plenty of reasons to celebrate, but another key member of Larson’s championship-winning camp has now received recognition of his own. And unlike the usual post-season accolades, this honor carries a special significance because it came from the very people he competes against every weekend.

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“This one means a lot to me. To be recognized by the guys I compete against every weekend is something I’ll never take for granted. I’m lucky to be surrounded by some of the best people in this sport, and I wouldn’t be here without them. What a hell of a year,” Tyler Monn said in an X post.

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Monn’s response said as much about the significance of the honor as the announcement itself. The spotter for Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet had been voted Spotter of the Year by his peers at the Grand National Bash.

The recognition followed a season in which Larson captured his third Cup Series championship, his second in succession, and collected three race wins. For Monn, however, the most meaningful part was not the championship success or the number of victories. It was earning the respect of the people working alongside him and competing against him every weekend.

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That distinction matters in a sport where spotters rarely receive the same attention as drivers and crew chiefs. Their work is essential, but much of it happens above the grandstands and outside the television broadcast. The Grand National Bash was created to bring more attention to those contributions. O’Reilly Series driver and team owner Tommy Joe Martins launched the event in 2025 after recognizing how easily the work of smaller teams and people across stock car racing could go overlooked.

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Having competed with limited resources himself, Martins wanted an awards celebration that extended beyond the Cup Series spotlight and recognized people and organizations throughout the sport. The event includes teams and individuals from different levels of NASCAR competition, giving those who do not always receive national recognition a moment of their own.

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That makes a peer-voted honor particularly meaningful for a spotter. Drivers and crew chiefs receive much of the public credit when a team succeeds, but spotters understand the pressure and judgment involved in the role better than almost anyone. They are competing against one another on the same tracks, often making split-second calls while managing traffic, communicating with drivers, and helping them avoid dangerous situations. Recognition from that group carries a different weight because it comes from people who know exactly what the job demands.

The Grand National Bash held its inaugural ceremony in December 2025. JR Motorsports took home the Premier Organization of the Year award, while the event recognized teams and individuals across the O’Reilly and Truck Series. The publicly available coverage of that first ceremony does not list a Spotter of the Year category, so Monn’s honor could be a new addition rather than a repeat award with a previous winner to defend. The Bash’s wider purpose, however, remains consistent: recognizing contributions that might otherwise receive little attention.

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Monn’s own journey to this moment began before his partnership with Larson. After moving from Pennsylvania to North Carolina in 2011, he started spotting in 2013, initially working with a late model team before moving into higher levels of stock car racing. He spotted for Rick Ware Racing in the Cup Series in 2020 before joining Hendrick Motorsports ahead of the 2021 season.

The move paired him with Larson, and the partnership quickly became part of one of the sport’s most successful combinations. Monn was on the No. 5 team for Larson’s first Cup championship in 2021 and remained alongside him for the 2025 and 2026 title campaigns. He has therefore been part of all three of Larson’s championship-winning seasons.

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The responsibilities behind that partnership extend far beyond calling out cars alongside the No. 5 Chevrolet. Monn has explained that a spotter must help a driver clear competitors by inches, with a small mistake potentially having serious consequences.

He watches the track from an elevated position, communicates about nearby traffic and blind spots, and helps the driver make decisions in crowded racing situations. But his contribution also reaches the team’s technical discussions. Hendrick crew chief Cliff Daniels has previously explained that Monn joins meetings with him, Larson and the engineers before and after races, offering input that goes beyond traditional spotting duties.

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One moment that captured the importance of Monn’s role came at Kansas Speedway in May 2024. Larson and Chris Buescher crossed the finish line almost together, producing the closest finish in Cup Series history. The No. 5 team initially believed Buescher had won, but NASCAR’s review confirmed Larson had beaten him by just 0.001 seconds.

Monn was the one who relayed the news over the radio, turning the team’s disappointment into celebration. He later described it as the closest race he had ever been part of. It was a memorable example of how a spotter’s voice can become part of a defining moment.

Now, with another championship season behind them, Monn has received recognition that reaches beyond the No. 5 team’s success. His response focused on the people who understand the demands of his job and share the same pressures every weekend. That mutual respect is what makes the honor stand apart from another line on his résumé.

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The championship belongs to Larson and the entire Hendrick team. But this award belongs to the spotters who voted for Monn. And, judging by his reaction, their recognition is what makes it especially meaningful.