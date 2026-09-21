“I’m a Good Punching Bag”– Carson Hocevar Drops Sarcastic Verdict on Ryan Blaney’s Chase Frustration

Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar’s on-track clash at Bristol quickly escalated into a heated pit-road fight, with the two drivers exchanging blows after the checkered flag. But once the confrontation was over, Hocevar appeared more amused than rattled by what had unfolded. Speaking about the incident afterward, the Spire Motorsports driver offered a sarcastic assessment of Blaney’s frustration, suggesting he had become an easy target amid the chaos. His comments added another layer to an already tense rivalry.

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“I’m sure he’s really frustrated. I think this chase is working out pretty good. Because I think he’s just probably more mad at the situation than he is me. And I’m a good punching bag. But I didn’t get punched,” Hocevar told PRN Live’s Wendy Venturini right after the pit-road confrontation.

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The remark came after a night that had already taken a serious toll on Ryan Blaney’s championship hopes. The Team Penske driver entered Bristol fourth in the Chase standings, only 33 points behind Denny Hamlin. The race began on a positive note as Blaney had spent much of the race putting himself in position to erase that deficit. He came sixth in Stage 1 and even won Stage 2 as Hamlin struggled right from the start of the race. At one point, Blaney had even drawn level with Hamlin at the top of the standings, making the late collapse all the more costly.

Instead, contact with Hocevar sent Blaney into the wall and ended his race. He was credited with 33rd place and collected only 19 points, leaving him with a significant gap to make up heading into Kansas. Blaney now sits sixth in the Chase standings, 52 points behind the new championship leader Kyle Larson. More importantly, the Bristol crash marked his second consecutive DNF, adding another setback at a time when every result carries greater weight.

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The previous week had already produced a brutal retirement for Blaney at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. He was running sixth and beginning to close the gap to Hamlin in fifth when his right-front brake rotor failed as he crossed the start/finish line. The failure sent the rotor through the hood before Blaney bounced off the outside wall while entering Turn 1.

Blaney managed to nurse the No. 12 Ford back to his garage, where Jonathan Hassler and the rest of the team assessed the damage. There was no way to recover the car for a return to competition. This unfortunate incident left Blaney with a 35th-place finish and just 16 points from the race.

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To add insult to injury, as mentioned earlier, one week later at Bristol, another DNF turned what looked like a promising Chase run into a much steeper climb. That is particularly significant because Blaney entered the Chase in second place, just 25 points behind Hamlin.

He then opened the 10-race championship run at Darlington Raceway with a fourth-place finish, a result that kept him firmly in contention. However, Christopher Bell’s victory moved the Joe Gibbs Racing driver ahead of Blaney, dropping the Team Penske driver to third in the standings after the opening round. And now after Bristol, Blaney has slipped all the way down to sixth.

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The 2026 Chase format leaves virtually no room for extended slumps. With the championship decided over 10 races and no eliminations, every stage point and every finishing position remains relevant all the way to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

There are now only seven races remaining, and a driver can score a maximum of 76 points in a single race. Blaney therefore has plenty of points still available, but he must first overcome the 52-point deficit to Larson while also preventing the drivers around him from extending their advantage.

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For Hocevar and Blaney, meanwhile, this was hardly their first flashpoint. During the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway, Hocevar made contact with Blaney’s car on Lap 234 while Blaney was running inside the top five, sending the Team Penske driver into a spin. The two drivers discussed the incident afterward, but there was no physical confrontation.

This time, however, the disagreement followed Blaney all the way to pit road. Hocevar’s sarcastic “punching bag” comment only added another layer to the aftermath, while Blaney was left to deal with another damaging result in a Chase where the margin for error is shrinking with every race.