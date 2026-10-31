For weeks, Brad Keselowski had been telling NASCAR that an update would come when he was ready. Then, just an hour before his Martinsville press conference, the situation changed. The agreement with RFK Racing that had been holding up his next move was finally reached. He still had no new contract to announce, but for the first time, he could properly explore what 2027 might look like.

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“I’m certainly not ready to retire or walk away in any means from the sport,” Brad Keselowski told reporters as per Watt Weaver’s X post.

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The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion had no intention of stepping aside after leaving the No. 6 Ford. In fact, he still wants to win races, compete for championships and remain involved in building a team. However, getting to that next chapter required settling something he had hoped would never become an issue.

When Keselowski joined RFK Racing in 2022, he considered it his forever home. He wanted to continue driving while helping lead the competition department. Eventually, he expected to move into management and ownership without having to leave the organization. Five years later, that arrangement has fallen apart.

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The disagreement started during contract negotiations around 11 months ago. Keselowski wanted several more years behind the wheel and believed his performances supported that ambition. His partners, Jack Roush’s Roush Enterprises and Fenway Sports Group, had a different plan. They wanted him to move more quickly into a leadership role.

Brad Keselowski insisted the discussions were not adversarial, but neither side could find common ground. He even made a serious offer to purchase RFK Racing outright. That bid was unsuccessful, leaving him to negotiate his departure and the future of his 20% ownership stake.

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There was more at stake than simply finding another seat. His existing restrictions prevented him from meaningfully pursuing opportunities elsewhere. RFK had promised not to hold him back, but the two sides still needed to agree on the terms. Until that happened, potential teams could call, but Keselowski could not properly move negotiations forward.

The agreement reached Saturday changed that. RFK announced that Keselowski would become a passive investor, ending his involvement in governance, competition oversight, and board participation. He can now pursue opportunities with any Cup Series team or manufacturer. He will also begin selling his 20% stake to secure a full release.

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There is one important limitation. The sponsors Brad Keselowski originally brought to RFK will remain with the organization. He cannot simply take those partnerships to another team. Finding new marketing partners is therefore another priority alongside securing a competitive ride.

“Not being able to race, though, would be devastating to me. This is my life. This is what I love to do. I’ve worked my whole career and done all the things that you would want to do, but I’m not ready to be done,” he said.

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Keselowski locked down three priorities: pursuing driving opportunities, finding marketing partners, and selling his RFK equity. He confirmed that several Cup opportunities are present for 2027 and beyond, although he did not identify any teams. He also admitted that securing a deal this late in the year will require considerable work.

He remains eligible for the 2027 Clash and All-Star Race, which could make him an option for teams under the events’ limited eligibility rules. He also suggested that some developments within the Cup garage could push a decision as late as February. For now, he is confident that something will work out, but nothing has been signed.

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The Cup search is not the only reason Brad Keselowski wants his freedom back. During the question-and-answer session, he was asked whether the Truck Series could become an alternative if a Cup ride failed to materialise. He refused to describe it as either option A or option B.

“I’m obviously very interested in remaining part of the Cup Series in a really meaningful way. I have a lot of interest in the Triple Crown,” he explained.

The ambition comes from something that has already been. Keselowski won the 2010 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship before winning the Cup title in 2012. Winning a Truck Series championship would complete the set across NASCAR’s three national touring series. However, his interest is not merely getting another seat to race for.

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When asked whether Brad Keselowski Racing (BKR) could return even if he did not drive its trucks, his response was particularly telling.

“I would say there’s a strong chance, with no certainty. I have all the assets to run a truck team right now, and it’s certainly something that interests me. But I’m not ready to commit to anything at that level.”

BKR was established in 2007 and entered the Truck Series in 2008 before becoming a full-time operation in 2011. The organization gave several drivers a platform to develop, including Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick. However, Keselowski shut it down after the 2017 season.

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A return would not necessarily require him to choose between driving and ownership. He could build a Truck Series operation while continuing to pursue a Cup opportunity.

Investors involved in his unsuccessful RFK purchase bid have also remained interested in NASCAR ownership, according to Jayski’s reporting. That could give the idea another dimension, although Brad Keselowski has not confirmed any investment arrangement for BKR.

There is also the manufacturer question. RAM returned to the Truck Series in 2026, making a possible partnership an interesting talking point. Keselowski, however, confirmed he has not had meaningful conversations with Dodge or RAM. He remains open to Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, and any incoming manufacturer.

For now, neither a Cup contract nor a BKR comeback is confirmed. But Brad Keselowski is no longer waiting for permission to explore them. After a failed attempt to buy RFK and a difficult separation from the organization he once called home, he finally has room to decide what he wants to build next.