“I’m Coming for Him” – Joey Logano Sets His Sight on Jeff Gordon’s Unwavering NASCAR Legacy

Joey Logano’s journey through NASCAR is marked by milestones that capture more than just numbers. They reflect a career intertwined with history, growth, and relentless competition. Approaching his 600th Cup Series start at Dover, Logano finds himself reflecting on moments that shaped him from his earliest days as ‘Sliced Bread’ to the 3x Champion he is today.

As he gears up to make NASCAR history by beating Richard Petty to become the youngest to reach 600 starts, by just 6 months, he already has another record in sight. A record set by Jeff Gordon, who was the original wonder kid of NASCAR, fighting Dale Earnhardt for championships in his 20s. Both of these drivers have seen different career paths, but Logano has his eyes on eclipsing Gordon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joey Logano still has a long way to go

Dover, the site of his first Xfinity Series race, becomes a poignant backdrop for Logano’s 600th start, symbolizing years of evolution both on and off the track. As fans and commentators prepare to witness another chapter unfold, Logano’s story is less about the milestone itself and more about the enduring drive behind it, a narrative that weaves ambition, resilience, and a career still very much in motion. And Logano looks to keep it in motion in search of the Iron Man award.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

In a recent appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Logano revealed his goals after breaching the 600 mark. The #22 Team Penske driver said, “It went by in, you know, 16 years or so. But I don’t know. I feel like I got a long way to go. I don’t know what I can get to. There’s an Iron Man award. That’s like 780 consecutive starts or something like that. Jeff Gordon has it, and I’m coming for him.” The audience greeted Joey Logano’s declaration with a surge of enthusiasm, acknowledging not just the solitary milestone but the broader legacy he is steadily crafting.

The remark, delivered in typical Logano fashion, matter-of-fact yet tinged with a competitive edge, underscores a significant aim. Jeff Gordon, a four-time Cup champion, carved a monumental streak with 797 consecutive starts, setting the “Iron Man” bar for endurance and adaptability in NASCAR’s modern era. Logano, already a three-time champion and entering his 600th start at just 35, stands uniquely positioned to challenge this formidable record. However, there are a few names he would have to get by before reaching Gordon.

The names in front of Logano are stacked with glory. The likes of Dale Earnhardt, with 648 consecutive starts in 9th place. His former rival, Kevin Harvick, sits in 3rd place with 750 starts, while road course legend Ricky Rudd occupies second place with 788, and once Logano passes that barrier, it’s just a season and a half away from Gordon’s 797. This pursuit is more than mere statistics. For Logano, it’s about honoring NASCAR’s lineage, proving resilience, and contributing a fresh chapter to a sport where longevity and excellence rarely overlap.

Reflecting on the achievement, Logano admitted the journey hasn’t always been smooth. He candidly recalled the reality check of his early years and the mistakes of “believing that I was going to be the man” before learning the hard way at Joe Gibbs Racing, adapting, and eventually flourishing at Team Penske en route to three championships and an enduring legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Logano shuns retirement chatter

As Joey Logano marks 600 starts and launches a quest to challenge one of NASCAR’s most enduring records, naturally, the conversation drifts to what lies beyond the finish line. Yet, Logano remains steadfastly focused on the present and the races to come, downplaying any imminent thoughts of retirement. In a recent interview, when he was asked about his retirement plans by the media, he said, “If I can win and be a help to my team, then I want to stick around.” Logano drew a line in the sand and said, “I always say as long as I can win. I really feel like that’s the standard for me. I love racing, but I really love winning a lot more.”

Logano’s tone suggests a driver motivated more by fresh goals than final laps. This outlook aligns with the resolve required to threaten a record like Gordon’s, a feat demanding not just talent, but unrelenting drive year after year. The broader NASCAR landscape has witnessed high-profile retirements in recent years, with veterans like Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, and Kurt Busch all stepping away after storied runs. In each case, timing retirement became as much about personal readiness as professional accomplishment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Logano, standing at the crossroads of historic endurance, the question is not if, but when, and for now, the pull of competition outweighs the call of retirement. Each race, each start, builds a legacy that Logano isn’t ready to conclude. The chase, the milestones, and the unfinished records remain his focus, with retirement not yet on the immediate horizon.