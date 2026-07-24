“I’m Coming Home Mad”- Alex Bowman Breaks Silence on Truth Behind Impending NASCAR Exit

Hendrick Motorsports and Alex Bowman surprised the NASCAR world on Wednesday. They announced a one-year contract extension, but the deal also ends Bowman’s full-time Cup Series career after 2027. The 33-year-old recently spoke with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. Bowman explained his decision has little to do with his racing stats. Instead, he is focusing on the life he wants away from the track.

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Alex Bowman says family comes before extending his NASCAR career

Bowman wants to put his future family first. He admitted that bad race results ruin his mood, and he refuses to bring that anger home to his future kids.

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“I don’t want to be a dad when I’m coming home mad from races and carrying over into that. That’s probably top of the list, is how I carry the week.”

Drivers like Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski are deep in their 40s while having kids and continue to race. Bowman, however, chose a different route. He knows how heavily bad finishes impact his mental state, and he doesn’t want those feelings to follow him home after each race weekend. Instead of attempting to balance parenthood with the unrelenting emotional demands of NASCAR, he has made the decision to step away while he still feels in control.

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This choice matches his current life stage. He got engaged to his fiancée, Chloe Henderson, last December. He is ready to focus on being a father.

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However, the past several seasons have been challenging on a professional level. Fans and media often view Bowman as the fourth driver on Hendrick Motorsports’ star-studded team. Teammates Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and William Byron constantly win races and fight for titles. Bowman often fights just to stay relevant in the conversation.

However, Alex Bowman has not made the retirement decision in the spur of the moment. He has, in fact, spent years considering his retirement. When he first joined Hendrick in 2017, a financial advisor asked about his long-term racing plans. Bowman had a quick answer.

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“The first thing I said was ‘I’m not doing this past 35,’” Bowman recalled. He clarified that rather than continuing his career into his 40s, he always imagined having time to pursue other objectives outside of stock car racing. That plan was only strengthened by his physical condition.

After sustaining a concussion in 2022, Bowman missed five races. In 2023, he had an even more severe setback, breaking his back in a sprint car accident that kept him out of three Cup races. Those injuries still affect him daily almost three years later.

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“My back hurts a lot. I’m in a lot of pain. I’m doing physical therapy every single day just trying to get through the season. It’s really hard for me,” Bowman admitted.

For Bowman, retiring after 2027 isn’t simply about giving up on racing. Instead, it’s about deciding what to do next. He still has the rest of 2026 and one full season left at Hendrick Motorsports. After that, he will trade the emotional rollercoaster of NASCAR for a quiet family life.