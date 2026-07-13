“I’m Disappointed”- Cup Star Calls Out Hidden Garage Cowardice Over Aggressive On-Track Demands

Carson Hocevar has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most aggressive drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series. Whether it’s late-race battles, bold moves, or rubbing competitors the wrong way, the Spire Motorsports driver is rarely far from the headlines. But despite being labeled as one of the garage’s hardest racers, Hocevar believes many of his rivals aren’t willing to race him with the same intensity they often talk about off the track.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hocevar believes today’s NASCAR drivers have become too cautious

“I’m disappointed when they don’t race me hard, because, you know, I just want to enjoy these races,” Hocevar said recently. “I don’t know how many of these I got. I want to just race as hard as I can and just really enjoy it. And know that I was 100 percent me and enjoyed it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Hocevar, hard racing isn’t about picking fights. Instead, it’s about knowing exactly where he stands with the drivers around him.

“I’m just growing with this thing,” he said. “They’ve all got to stand up to the plate and bring it on. I don’t know if anybody really wants to get in that war. At times I’ve probably taken advantage of it right now… I don’t want to get in car wars, but I love racing really hard.”

His comments may sound surprising, especially considering how often his aggressive driving style has been criticized over the last two seasons. But there’s another side to the story. The 2026 Cup Series playoff format has fundamentally changed how drivers approach races.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR completely changed the rules this year. The old “win-and-you’re-in” system is gone. The sport returned to “The Chase” format. Now, drivers only qualify for the playoffs by earning the most regular-season points. Consistency matters more than ever. Every single stage point and finishing position counts. The playoff cutline remains incredibly tight. Drivers simply have too much to lose.

If a driver wrecks someone to settle a score, they might ruin their own car. Losing a top-10 finish could easily cost them a championship spot. That reality naturally discourages unnecessary feuds. Instead, many have chosen the safer approach. Maximize points first and worry about personal rivalries later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, that doesn’t mean every young driver has backed down. Ty Gibbs has built his reputation on aggressive racing, while Zane Smith has shown he isn’t afraid to respond when he feels he’s been wronged. Their approach mirrors the fearless style Hocevar himself embraces, even if it occasionally crosses the line.

The NASCAR world saw this clearly at Chicagoland Speedway. Tension boiled over between Smith and Hocevar. On lap 32, Smith intentionally drove into the back of Hocevar’s car. The crash ruined the race for both teams. Hocevar finished 22nd, and Smith finished 28th. That incident also led to Smith taking a shot at Hocevar and calling him a coward for his off-track behavior.

“If you’re going to be the guy hiding behind social media… that’s a coward in my opinion,” Smith said on the Racin’ With The Boys podcast. “Act that way in person. Say that to my face. But don’t be one way in person and then hide behind your phone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, Hocevar doesn’t seem bothered. He joked that the two might need “couples counseling” and defended their on-track clashes.

NASCAR officials stepped in immediately. They called both drivers into a mandatory meeting at EchoPark Speedway the next weekend. While the conversation prevented the situation from escalating further publicly, it did little to erase the lingering tension between the two.

That crash actually proves Hocevar’s main point. Championship points run the sport right now. Most drivers are too scared to let rivalries happen on the track. Fans can debate if that shows maturity or just the reality of the new playoff rules. But Hocevar will not change his style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if he wishes more of his competitors would race him the way they say they will.