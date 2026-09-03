“I’m… Disappointed”- John Hunter Nemechek Reacts to Legacy Exit Amid Rumored Fallout With Jimmie Johnson

Legacy Motor Club’s decision to part ways with John Hunter Nemechek came as a huge shock. In May 2026, the team had announced a contract extension, and discussions were already underway for paint schemes for the No. 42 car in 2027. Their immediate future appeared to be sorted. Then, earlier this week, it was revealed that Nemechek’s contract would be terminated, sparking rumors of a fallout with the team’s legendary owner, Jimmie Johnson.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nemechek has now broken his silence following the team’s announcement on September 2, addressing the situation while also making it clear what his goal is heading into the final 10 races of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am incredibly grateful to Legacy Motor Club for the past three years. While I am obviously disappointed with their decision, I am as motivated as ever. It has been such an honor to represent Toyota, Legacy Motor Club and all of their sponsors. I can’t wait to continue this journey, as I know my best days are ahead.” John Hunter Nemechek shared on his X account.

Nemechek joined Legacy Motor Club ahead of the 2024 season after spending the previous year competing full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. It has not been a particularly memorable stint for the 29-year-old, at least statistically, with Nemechek finishing 34th and 25th in the standings in his first two seasons. This year, he sat 27th in the standings after the first 26 races.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May, Johnson’s team announced a new long-term vision for Legacy Motor Club that involved Nemechek and a third team on the grid. However, things reportedly changed between the driver and owner in New Hampshire two weeks ago.

Nemechek drove the No. 40 Toyota at New Hampshire as part of Dollar Tree’s 40th anniversary celebration. Dollar Tree has been a long-time sponsor of Legacy Motor Club and announced an expanded relationship with the team in April. The weekend, however, did not produce the result Nemechek or the organization would have wanted. He started and finished 31st in the No. 40 Dollar Tree Toyota.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were rumors in the garage of a dispute between Johnson and Nemechek. Neither party has confirmed those reports, but according to reports, Legacy Motor Club is prepared to pay a contract termination penalty to part ways with Nemechek.

If accurate, the situation would explain why the driver market appears to have been caught off guard by Nemechek’s sudden availability. There has been some speculation linking him to Haas Factory Team, but there does not appear to be much traction behind that possibility at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is known is that the team is now moving in a different direction. They have not provided any reason for backtracking on Nemechek’s initial contract extension, but a major factor could be the team’s desire to become more competitive. Former Cup Series race winner Josh Berry has emerged as the leading name connected to the vacant seat.

His potential arrival would give Legacy another experienced Cup Series driver as the organization continues developing under the Toyota banner. Berry himself is out of a seat for 2027, after it was announced earlier this year that he and Wood Brothers Racing would be parting ways. He has also been in strong form, having secured five consecutive top-10 finishes in the series of late.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Nemechek, the immediate priority is different. He still has 10 races remaining in the 2026 season and an opportunity to leave Legacy on a strong note.

“This is a tough sport, and I am so thankful for the love and support from Tyler Gibbs, Jack Irving, everyone at Pye Barker, my JHN Autosports team, and so many others that have kept me lifted up through good times and bad. For now, I’m going to hug my family, focus on putting together 10 great races to finish the year, and figuring out what comes next,” he ended his X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

What comes next remains uncertain, but a strong finish to his final campaign with Jimmie Johnson’s team could help shape his next chapter.