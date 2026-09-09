“I’m Embarrassed for Him”: NASCAR Broadcaster Blasts Carson Hocevar for Wasting His Talent on “Phony” Gimmicks

Carson Hocevar’s personality felt like a breath of fresh air when he first started making a name for himself in the Cup Series. His unfiltered personality and fearlessness to do whatever it took on the track stood out in an era of increasingly polished driver images. But after multiple incidents this year, that appeal might just be starting to wear thin, and insider Jamie McMurray feels Hocevar could be shooting himself in the foot.

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McMurray, a former Cup Series driver, believes Hocevar is allowing a manufactured persona to overshadow the talent that could make him one of NASCAR’s best. On a recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, McMurray criticized what he sees as Hocevar’s growing focus on attention, gimmicks and social media rather than simply letting his performance on the track speak for itself.

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“I’m embarrassed for him. There’s no kid out there that wants to be a professional race car driver that aspires to be that. He didn’t aspire to be what he’s turned into. And he’s wasting this crazy ability that he has,” McMurray said on the podcast.

He’s not the first person to take a swipe at Hocevar’s personal life either, with former Cup Series champ Kevin Harvick saying in his Happy Hour podcast last month that Hocevar might be distracted by his high-profile relationship with TikTok influencer Tabitha Swatosh.

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McMurray feels that Hocevar’s social media presence, interaction with fans, and willingness to lean into controversy have become a major part of his identity. As a result, the attention surrounding Hocevar has shifted the focus of the garage and fans away from his talent behind the wheel.

At Darlington on Sunday, the No. 77 driver spun the RFK Racing driver during the Southern 500 and, after the race, appeared relaxed and indifferent about the incident. His apparent willingness to play into the controversy gave critics another reason to question where his priorities lie.

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The situation became even harder to ignore when Hocevar explained that some of his antics were simply about generating attention. That mindset is precisely what has frustrated several people around NASCAR. Rather than treating criticism as something to move past, Hocevar has appeared willing to turn it into content, keeping the conversation going with fans and critics alike.

23XI Racing employee Freddie Kraft believes that approach is costing Hocevar more than it is helping him. He pointed to Spire’s decision to embrace the criticism surrounding its driver on social media, arguing that the team was effectively turning negative attention into part of Hocevar’s brand.

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“And then the problem that I really have, my biggest problem is that I think he could be one of the best drivers in our sport is my biggest issue with it because I think if he just focused on driving the race car to the best of its ability, he could be as great as he wants to be. But instead, he’s leaning into this f****** fake phony gimmick that is just driving me insane,” Kraft, who is Bubba Wallace’s spotter, said on the same podcast.

That assessment is supported by Hocevar’s record long before he reached the Cup Series. He dominated short-track racing and quarter midget competition, collecting 79 feature victories and 15 national championships before moving through late models and eventually NASCAR’s national series. His natural speed has never been the question.

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Even 2025 champion Kyle Larson has also spoken highly of that raw ability. Appearing on Bussin’ With The Boys, Larson pointed to Hocevar’s unusual speed and his ability to regularly outrun his Spire teammates by significant margins. Even within a developing Cup organization, Hocevar has repeatedly shown that he can extract more from the Chevrolet than expected.

That talent helped him earn Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 after an impressive start to his Cup career. Hocevar managed one top-five and six top-10 finishes. This year, he added another major statement by winning at Talladega. Those results suggest there is a legitimate driver underneath all the noise.

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McMurray has noticed another issue. Hocevar’s tendency to avoid giving straightforward answers — as seen with his answers on the latest Keselowski incident where he referred to the whole thing as ‘just a spin’ — can make the persona feel even more forced.

“We had him on Turner’s pre-race show and I don’t remember what he had been into, but you know, there’s five of us on the stage and we all ask him two or three questions and he literally answered every question with I don’t know,” McMurray recalled from an earlier incident.

That is where former NASCAR team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr.’s argument becomes particularly relevant. Confidence is not the problem. NASCAR has always had drivers who raced aggressively, talked boldly and refused to back down. The real question is whether that confidence earns respect or becomes a substitute for improving as a driver.

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Baldwin Jr. pointed to Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Joey Logano as examples of how that line can be handled. Earnhardt’s intimidating reputation was built on his results on the track and the respect he showed his rivals off it, while Logano eventually learned how to combine aggressive racing with giving his competitors enough room to race.

The warning for Hocevar is straightforward. He already has the speed, results and natural ability. If he spends more time becoming an internet sensation than becoming a more complete race car driver, the gimmick could eventually become bigger than the talent that made people believe in him.