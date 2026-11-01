“I’m F***ing Sick of This Sh*t”- Livid Denny Hamlin Lashes Out at His Own Driver Over Martinsville Botch

Denny Hamlin entered Martinsville with a historic milestone under his belt and a championship fight still hanging in the balance. His career-best sixth pole position of the 2026 season made him the oldest pole sitter in the track’s Cup Series history, giving the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran a valuable opportunity to challenge Kyle Larson’s bid for a historic Chase title. But a strong starting position could only do so much once the green flag dropped. As the race unfolded, Hamlin found himself fighting for track position, and frustration began building inside the No. 11 camp. It soon became clear that his biggest complaint was coming from much closer to home.

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“This is bulls*** with the 23. I’m f***ing sick of this sh*t with him,” Denny Hamlin’s frustration came through loud and clear over the No. 11 team’s radio as he tried to get past Bubba Wallace for fifth place at Martinsville.

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With roughly 42 laps remaining, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was chasing every position he could gain, while Wallace was defending his spot in the No. 23 Toyota. The battle put Hamlin in a difficult position: he needed a strong result to keep his championship hopes alive, and the driver in front of him was part of the team he co-owns. Their fight became a striking example of how quickly racing priorities can clash, even within the same organization.

Hamlin and Wallace were running close together as the laps wound down, with fifth place within reach for the No. 11 Toyota. Hamlin needed to make progress, but getting around Wallace proved frustrating. At a short track like Martinsville, passing opportunities are limited, and a driver defending position can make every attempt costly. Hamlin’s radio outburst showed that he had reached his limit with the situation. He was not simply unhappy about losing time behind another car; he was specifically calling out the No. 23 as the obstacle preventing him from moving forward.

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The stakes were different for the two drivers. Hamlin entered the weekend trailing Kyle Larson by 73 points, with NASCAR’s championship scenarios leaving him with only a slim chance of overturning the deficit. He needed to maximize his points haul at Martinsville and give himself a chance heading into Homestead.

Even a single position could matter when the margin for error was so small. NASCAR’s pre-race projections put Hamlin’s title chances below five percent, and he acknowledged that he would need help from circumstances beyond his control.

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Wallace, meanwhile, had already been eliminated from championship contention. That did not mean he had nothing to race for. He could still pursue a strong finish, improve his standing among the remaining drivers and defend his position against a competitor trying to get by. But Hamlin’s urgency was tied directly to the title fight, making the delay particularly frustrating for the veteran.

The dynamic added another layer to the exchange. Hamlin is not only a Cup Series driver but also a co-owner of 23XI Racing, the organization Wallace represents. That relationship makes the radio comment especially notable, although their on-track roles remained those of two competitors fighting for position. Hamlin could not afford to treat the battle as a favor to a fellow 23XI driver when his own championship hopes were on the line. Wallace, for his part, still had every reason to race for the position in front of him.

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Hamlin ultimately recovered to finish sixth, salvaging a solid result despite the frustration of his battle with Wallace. Wallace, meanwhile, had a much tougher afternoon, crossing the line eighth after the No. 23 team worked through the race.

Hamlin’s finish helped him remain second in the championship standings, 70 points behind Larson heading into Homestead, while Wallace sat 13th overall. The two drivers came away with very different results, but their late-race exchange added another layer to an already tense Martinsville afternoon.