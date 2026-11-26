Over her 26-year NASCAR broadcasting career, Wendy Venturini has covered some of the sport’s biggest moments live from the racetrack, but nothing could have prepared her for the brawl at Bristol earlier this year. The reporter watched as a furious Ryan Blaney stormed towards Carson Hocevar, and before she could back away, the veteran driver had shoved the polarizing young driver. What followed may have entertained fans, but for a reporter caught in the middle of the chaos, the priority was simply getting out of the altercation — having experienced a similar situation at Sonoma a year earlier.

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In conversation with Doug Rice for the first off-season episode of Fast Talk by Go PRN Live, Venturini recalled how she unexpectedly found herself caught right in the middle of the Bristol altercation, with little room to escape as tensions boiled over.

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“I mean, I’m just watching my back because I was in the middle of that fight between he (Carson Hocevar) and Ryan Blaney at Bristol this year.”

“I was literally the closest person to those two fighting because I was getting ready to interview Carson Hocevar when Ryan Blaney walked over at Bristol. So I ended up in the middle of the fight, oddly enough, and just kind of had to back my way out.”

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“So I had crew members coming over my back. But I think that’s a storyline we’re going to continue to watch. I think Carson Hocevar is polarizing. People love him or hate him. And either way, he’s bringing eyes to our sport.”

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Blaney’s reaction did not come without a warning, as the driver had hinted at a post-race confrontation by saying, “Something is going to happen.”

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The post-race brawl unfolded after the duo made contact on Lap 457 of 500, fighting for second place. Blaney had led 202 laps and was having a strong evening when the two made contact during a crossover battle through Turns 3 and 4. Blaney’s No. 12 Ford was sent into the Turn 1 wall, ending his race prematurely. He finished 33rd, while Hocevar continued to secure third.

The two drivers had two very different interpretations of the incident. Ryan Blaney accused Hocevar of continuing to move left without lifting, while Hocevar believed he had established position on the inside and was already braking when the contact happened.

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After Joey Logano took the checkered flag and celebrated his victory, Blaney handed his phone to crew chief Jonathan Hassler and made his way towards Carson Hocevar on pit road. What began with a shove quickly escalated into punches, with Hocevar landing the first blows before Blaney attempted to retaliate. Officials and crew members eventually separated the two.

Hocevar narrated how the fight unfolded and what his initial reaction to Blaney’s shove was by saying, “I saw him coming, and he’s moving pretty fast, and then he grabbed me, and I was like, ‘OK, I’m not going to wait.’ I’ve seen enough of these. I’m going to start swinging and see what happens.”

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Bristol proved costly for Ryan Blaney’s championship hopes, dropping him to sixth in the Chase standings, 52 points behind leader Kyle Larson. The result put his bid for a second Cup Series title under considerable pressure.

However, on the other hand, Hocevar decided to capitalize on the post-race brawl by adding how NASCAR could sell tickets and improve ticket sales for such highlight reels.

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Venturini couldn’t escape instantly, but she understood NASCAR’s scuffle culture—a lesson reinforced a year earlier at Sonoma. A fight reportedly broke out between members of the two teams on pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series race. Sides involved? Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski‘s pit crews.

The confrontation reportedly began when Gibbs came into his pit stall, which was directly in front of Keselowski’s. When Gibbs’ car clipped a tyre in Keselowski’s pit box, the confrontation escalated from words to fists in seconds. NASCAR officials eventually had to separate the crew members. Venturini was reporting on the situation as it unfolded.

Gibbs showed no remorse, citing pit-box rules.

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“By NASCAR’s rules, you know, I’m the lead car because I’m in the pit box past where the 6 is and I’m in front of them as well,” Gibbs told TNT Sports.

“We have these orange lines right there — as you can see, I’m sure they’ll show you after — where if I’m behind him, I have to go around those orange lines for it to be the rule. Going in, I have the right-of-way.”

“So you know, they’re on the wall for a reason, they jump for a reason, and they kind of get out of the way. And those guys like to push it, and that’s kind of the consequence you pay. So it’s unfortunate for them that they had a penalty. Nothing malicious. It’s my right-of-way.”

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Keselowski’s crew chief, Jeremy Bullins, said, “If we were in that pit box, I would expect him (Keselowski) to do the same [expletive] thing, so we’re good. It’s your right to drive through here. It sucks, but it is what it is.”

The NASCAR reporter may have been in a heated exchange watching from the sidelines once or twice, but knows it comes as part of the job. The Sonoma experience had taught Venturini how quickly pit-road tensions escalate—a lesson reinforced at Bristol.

For more than two decades, Venturini has witnessed NASCAR’s biggest moments from just a few feet away, bringing fans closer to the people behind the helmets. Her reporting has captured the sport at its most chaotic, but also at its most heartfelt.

One such moment came in October 2025, when she interviewed Denny Hamlin in Victory Lane after his landmark 60th Cup Series win at Las Vegas. The victory carried an emotional weight beyond the milestone, with Hamlin visibly moved by his father’s health struggles and the sacrifices his parents had made to keep his racing dream alive. Venturini’s interview went on to earn a first-place accolade from the National Motorsports Press Association — a recognition of her ability to capture the human story behind a sporting achievement.

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And when it comes to NASCAR’s fighting culture, driver tempers and post-race altercations, the sport has arguably embraced the passion and tension beyond the track more openly than ever.

A year ago, the sanctioning body unveiled its ‘Hell Yeah’ campaign, encouraging raw reactions and fiery emotions while giving drivers greater freedom to express themselves. However, as physical altercations became an increasingly recurring feature, NASCAR opted to assess such incidents on a case-by-case basis rather than take a blanket approach.

NASCAR vice president of race communications Mike Forde said, “We want to keep our drivers safe and make sure that nothing gets out of hand. So it’s a tough tightrope to walk. But we’re going to continue having those conversations with our drivers, and we’ll see where we go. But what we want to do is not neuter them and take away that passion because that’s what fans love. That’s what the drivers love. And that’s why we love NASCAR.”

Looking ahead to 2027, Venturini is eager to follow drivers she enjoys covering—and to see how Hocevar’s polarizing presence continues to shape the sport.

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Venturini said, “I’d love to see some more out of Ross Chastain. I just love Ross. You do too, Doug. Like, he’s a great guy. And I want to see success out of him. I love storytelling with him.”

“Shane Van Gisbergen is always fun to cover. Always this year, he said some funny off-the-wall quotes live on the air. And afterwards I said to him, Shane, you’re just a joy to interview. Like the words that he uses to describe things, and he immediately said, ‘Am I in trouble again? Because I usually get in trouble.’ I think this with the American language and what he uses is always entertaining. So I love covering SVG as well.”

“So there’s a lot of storylines that I’m looking for for 2027 and just to be able to have those relationships and kind of carry on those relationships over the years I think is super important as you cover all the storylines.”

With another season on the horizon, Venturini will be back at the track in 2027, continuing her work with NASCAR, PRN and MRN. And with another year of racing, rivalries and stories waiting to unfold, the veteran reporter is far from running out of moments to bring to fans.