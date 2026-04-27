“I’m Out of Breath”: Carson Hocevar Fights Back Tears in Hearftelt Tribute After Delivering Iconic NASCAR Moment

Over the years, Talladega has witnessed a lot of drivers hitting the inside wall and the contact ending their races. But on Sunday, the reception of one driver hitting the wall was not only appreciated, but it was also applauded. Carson Hocevar won his first Cup race in front of a packed Talladega and chose to celebrate it in an instantly iconic way.

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Carson Hocevar wows the crowd in an instantly iconic celebration

The Spire Motorsports driver, who is a fan favorite because of his personality and his social media persona, climbed over the doorsill of his racecar and thanked the fans, while the car was running. It eventually hit the wall, following which he did some burnouts.

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Hocevar’s celebration instantly incited a huge reaction from the fans. He later spoke about it and the importance of his first win in a heartfelt post-race interview.

“I feel like every time I’ve ever just seen the crowd, I never really got to hear them. I’ve had this thought up for a while, and I’ve messed it up every which way to not be able to do it. And I don’t care if it took 20 minutes or whatever, I was going to figure out how to do it. It took me a while. I’m out of breath, but I’m so thankful. This is the biggest dream I’ve ever thought of. Thank you, everybody. I couldn’t have done it in any better way,” he described.

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Hocevar hoped his grandfather watched his win, revealing that his grandmother died last year. He admitted to being happy to be able to give his grandfather a trophy at last after 91 races run in the past 4 years.

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In his first four seasons in NASCAR’s top flight, Carson Hocevar had 13 top 10 finishes and 5 top 5s. But his win at Talladega opened his win deadlock as a Cup driver.

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But just as importantly, Hocevar’s win also turned out to be only the second win for Spire Motorsports, NASCAR’s ambitious organisation, which hadn’t seen the victory lane since Justin Haley’s win at Daytona in 2019. But this wasn’t an easy win, especially given how Chris Buscher was leading the field.

The big break for Hocevar and the lead Chevy pack came with 7 laps to go. Erik Jones, who was the only non-Chevy driver, along with Buscher, spun after contact with Hocevar. And that was it, after biding his time, the Spire driver made his move on the final lap on the backstretch. He separated from Buscher and Alex Bowman while exiting Turn 4 and took the checkered flag as the field behind him sparked another crash.

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After missing out on race wins at Michigan and Atlanta last year, this moment was gratifying for the young driver, and this could prove to be a major turning point in this season’s title race as well.