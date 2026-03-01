“I’m Pretty F***ed”: Medical Emergency Forces Rick Hendrick’s Star to Abandon Car Mid-Race

Most days in the NASCAR Cup Series, a driver’s race ends for one of the following reasons: a wreck, a mechanical failure, or a blown strategy call. It’s rare for a driver to be forced out of the car because their own body simply gives out. However, that’s exactly what unfolded today for Rick Hendrick’s star, turning a routine afternoon at COTA into a sudden medical scare. What began as discomfort quickly escalated into a full-blown emergency, leaving the driver unable to continue and setting the stage for one of the most alarming mid-race driver exits in recent memory.

Alex Bowman’s brutal mid-race breakdown

“Yeah, I’m pretty well f***ed here, buddy.” Those were the grim words from Alex Bowman during the COTA NASCAR Cup race as he radioed his team, signaling that his condition had gone from concerning to unsustainable. Moments earlier, crew chief Blake Harris urged him not to risk “permanent damage,” but it quickly became clear Bowman couldn’t continue. By Lap 73, he steered the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 into the garage, where he was helped out of the car before being transported to the infield care center.

The abrupt exit forced an unexpected mid-race substitution. Myatt Snider scrambled into the seat as the relief driver for Alex Bowman for the remainder of the NASCAR race. However, by the time Snider rejoined, the No. 48 was already five laps down. Moreover, it would lose more as the medical swap unfolded, turning the afternoon into a damage-limitation mission.

Heat was unquestionably a major factor. Though the Texas air hovered around 85°F, cockpit temperatures inside a NASCAR Cup car routinely climb 30–40 degrees higher, reaching an unbearable 140–150°F. Even elite and highly experienced NASCAR drivers struggle to cope with that level of sustained heat stress.

Drivers wear multiple fireproof layers, sit inches from scorching exhaust tunnels, and endure minimal airflow. When illness (whether dehydration, heat exhaustion, or something unrelated) strikes under those conditions, the body simply can’t keep up. As in the case of Alex Bowman during this NASCAR race.

Bowman’s day was effectively ruined the moment symptoms overwhelmed him. However, his decision to get out was the right one. With a long season ahead and postseason hopes on the line, preserving his health matters far more than salvaging a few positions on a sweltering Texas afternoon.

The tech helping NASCAR drivers survive 140-degree heat

“I was the first driver to wear one,” Jimmie Johnson said, “but the guy who started it was Chad Knaus.”

What sounded like a casual admission from a seven-time champion was, in reality, the origin story of one of NASCAR’s most important modern innovations: the cooling shirt. Long before today’s drivers plugged into chilled systems to survive 140-degree cockpit heat, the technology was quietly being tested inside Hendrick Motorsports’ walls. And it was all thanks to crew chief Chad Knaus, whose obsession with performance pushed boundaries few even knew existed.

According to Johnson, Knaus had always taken a holistic and aggressive approach to driver performance, especially for a champion who was prone to cramping and heat-related fatigue. In typical Knaus fashion, the testing process wasn’t subtle. The story goes that a team member was placed inside a paint-cure bay (a room heated to around 100 degrees), wearing the early cooling-shirt prototype.

He was plugged into the system and instructed to simulate race-car movements while essentially roasting in the booth. It was later recalled that Knaus phoned Johnson, ecstatic, saying the shirt worked flawlessly under extreme heat conditions. Johnson quietly adopted the cooling shirt around 2018 or 2019, keeping it secret so competitors wouldn’t gain the same advantage.

But once the paddock noticed his dramatically improved heat resistance, the technology spread like wildfire. Teams, spotting its effectiveness, began adopting their own versions, turning it into standard equipment across the Cup Series. A cooling shirt works by circulating chilled fluid through thin tubes woven into its fabric, pulling heat from the driver’s body.

In an environment where cockpit temperatures regularly soar 30–40 degrees hotter than outside air, it has become one of the most critical tools for driver endurance – a literal lifesaver on scorching race days like today.