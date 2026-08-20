“I’m Pulling the Fire Alarm”- Ross Chastain Breaks Character as Chaos Ensues in Trackhouse Camp

Things haven’t been going well so far for Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain this season. He hasn’t won a single race in 2026, and there’s a chance he might not make the cut to race for the championship. This sudden slump has seen Chastain take on a more central role within the organization.

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Chastain has traditionally been a reserved personality when it comes to airing his frustrations or feelings. But this year, that has changed. “It’s hard for people to read me when something’s going bad. I’ll be honest, last month I told them I’m not that because I’m pulling the fire alarm. It’s been pulled and the sirens are going off in our meetings,” Chastain said on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast.

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This came as a surprise, especially with team owner Justin Marks sitting right next to Chastain when he vented his frustrations. And he has a point. A team that is known to compete for wins might not even be among the top 16 teams in 2026. Had it not been for SVG’s road-course prowess, the picture would have looked even gloomier.

Chastain didn’t stop there. He went deeper into the issues the No. 1 team is facing while competing against its rivals every week. “Justin knows that we’ve cycled to this spot in the grid, but we’re not okay, we’re not complacent. And that comes from ownership, that comes from drivers. Shane’s two road course wins are not what Trackhouse is going to be known for… So that’s what’s happening inside our meetings.”

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Interestingly, the podcast was recorded before the Iowa race weekend. Since then, Chastain has finished seventh and 12th—two decent results heading into the final two races to qualify for the Chase. The “Melon Man” needs to cut down the 63-point deficit to break into the top 16, and that is certainly doable at tracks like New Hampshire and Daytona.

Chastain’s last two trips to Loudon have been positive, and he’ll be hoping to put together another solid points day—or, even better, a win. Joey Logano was in a similar situation, but a couple of wins and top-five finishes saw him climb back into the standings and move outside the cutline. There is a genuine concern surrounding the new Chevy body, and even Hendrick Motorsports has struggled to find its footing.

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But that isn’t going to stop Chastain from asking questions and demanding better performance from his team. And don’t be surprised if Chastain somehow manages to erase the points deficit and make the cut for the Chase.