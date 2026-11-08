I’m Shy, Awkward & Tend To Keep to Myself”—Alex Bowman Outlines Vital Crew Chief Need After Trackhouse Poaching

A crew chief spends 400 miles making decisions a driver may never see. Which adjustment will settle the car? Does the team stick with its plan or change course? Alex Bowman knows the person answering those questions will change. Blake Harris is leaving Hendrick Motorsports after four seasons with the No. 48 team. Trackhouse Racing is his next stop, and Bowman has offered a rather personal explanation of what he needs from his next crew chief.

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“I’m not the most natural leader in the world. I’m shy, awkward and tend to keep to myself, so having a strong leader as a crew chief is important,” Bowman admitted.

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That explains why his replacement will have to bring more than technical knowledge to the No. 48 team. Alex Bowman wants someone who can take charge, communicate clearly and make decisions without second-guessing every move. He knows what he brings behind the wheel, but he also recognizes where he needs support.

“I think decision-making is a big thing. Being able to make decisions quickly and stick with them is important,” he said in comments shared by Eric Estepp on X.

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Hendrick Motorsports gives its teams access to extensive data, simulation tools and technical resources. However, having information and knowing which parts to trust during a race are two different things. The crew chief must process driver feedback, assess the car’s performance and make calls on adjustments, tires and fuel while the race unfolds.

“At Hendrick Motorsports, we have so much information, so many tools and so many things to base decisions on. Being able to sift through all of that efficiently, lead the group and be a good leader is important,” Alex Bowman explained.

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Meanwhile, Harris’ departure has another interesting dimension. He is expected to join Shane van Gisbergen’s No. 97 Chevrolet at Trackhouse Racing in 2027. That would put him alongside a driver who has already won seven Cup races with Stephen Doran. Trackhouse is therefore changing a successful pairing to bring Harris into its operation.

For Bowman, the separation is not a personal disagreement. He was quick to address speculation about their relationship and made it clear that the friendship would survive the professional change.

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“We’re really good friends, and that’s going to continue regardless of whether he’s my crew chief or not. I’ve seen the comments on the internet suggesting we’re not friends, but we’re actually really, really good friends. I’ve really enjoyed working with Blake, and like I said I’m super happy for him.”

Their partnership began in 2023 and produced a victory at the Chicago Street Course in 2024. Now, Alex Bowman must prepare to work with someone new, though he has little say in who that person will be.

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“I haven’t really been a part of that so I think I’m looking forward to finding out who it is. I just think there’s like a lot of people that have a much better view of the situation than I do,” he said.

There is also a longer-term consideration for Hendrick. Bowman has announced that 2027 will be his final full-time Cup Series season, with Connor Zilisch expected to take over the No. 48 in 2028. Whoever gets the job could therefore remain with the car beyond Bowman’s departure.

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For now, Alex Bowman is leaving the selection to Hendrick. His expectations, however, are hardly a mystery. He wants someone who can make the tough calls, earn the team’s trust and provide the leadership he admits does not come naturally to him.