“I’m Sorry…”- Dale Jr Breaks Silence on Justin Allgaier’s JRM Misery With Powerful Message

Lately, Justin Allgaier’s biggest threat hasn’t been the competition; it’s collisions, some from within his own team. At the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26, 2025, Allgaier led a race-high 37 laps, capturing the Stage 2 win in a fierce duel with teammate Connor Zilisch. But a late-race restart on lap 87 proved costly: Kyle Larson’s No. 17 Chevrolet got loose in Turn 2 and clipped Allgaier, sending the No. 7 spinning into the wall and ending his top‑contender run.

Just one week later at the Hy‑Vee PERKS 250 at Iowa Speedway on August 2, the bad luck followed. Connor Zilisch, attempting a bold three-wide move with Ross Chastain and Allgaier on lap 214, broke loose and made contact, sending Chastain into Allgaier and triggering a spin that dropped the latter to P16. That back-to-back brutality first at Indy, then Iowa, set the stage for a rare public break from team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. steps in as Justin Allgaier takes the heat yet again

On a recent episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt openly reflected on the internal conflict brewing under his watch, one that now puts both leadership and loyalty under a microscope. “And it feels like that Alliagar gets run over by his teammates at least once or twice a year.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

In a strikingly candid moment, Earnhardt revealed, the repeated collisions have led him to apologize to Allgaier multiple times over the years. “I’m sorry you’re the guy that keeps getting run over,” he admitted, acknowledging that Allgaier, more than most, has paid the price for rookie errors within the program.

Dale Jr. didn’t hold back in defending Justin Allgaier, a driver who’s been with JR Motorsports since 2016 and has become one of its most loyal and consistent pillars. The team’s all-time leading winner with 25, Allgaier’s long-standing presence makes him a cornerstone of the team’s success over the years. So, despite the wreck, Dale Earnhardt Jr. praised Justin for how much he’s given to the team.

“They’re in cars that run really good, and you’re a big reason for that,” Dale said, acknowledging Allgaier’s role in shaping JRM’s performance. He added, “Justin’s kind of been there orchestrating this whole deal with us. These kids come into the program and they benefit from all the work that Justin’s done. They ought to take better care of him on the race track it’s my opinion.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Indeed, Allgaier has evolved into a mentor within the garage, especially to young stars like Connor Zilisch and Noah Gragson, who openly credit him with steering their early Xfinity development. Zilisch recently described him as “like a dad to us,” citing how he leads post-race meetings and shapes the day’s debrief with insight that goes beyond just driving notes. And the young talent would require every bit of it.

Dale Jr. praises Connor Zilisch’s talent, but flags his mistakes

With the spotlight on 19-year-old Connor Zilisch, JR Motorsports is playing both the hype card and damage control. After the Iowa wreck that spun Justin Allgaier, Dale Earnhardt Jr. appeared practical with Connor’s mistakes, “This is just the s–t circumstances that happen when you got these young kids coming up… they’re going to make mistakes… they’re going to race hard… they’re going to get it wrong every now and then.” He followed it up with a long-term lens: “Connor’s an extremely talented guy, but he’s not done making mistakes. He’s 19. He’s going to have a lot of experiences. And as an owner, you’ll have to weather it. As a teammate, you’ll have to weather it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Zilisch’s season is nothing short of meteoric. Since returning from a back injury suffered at Talladega, he’s turned in a masterclass on consistency, four wins, including three straight, plus nine straight top-5 finishes and an average finish of 2.1 since Charlotte.

Dale’s praise reflects that momentum: “Connor is such an impressive driver at this young age… we’re excited for him to get behind the wheel full time next season,” he had said when announcing Zilisch’s full-time No. 88 ride for JRM in 2025. For Dale, the wreck was a roadside stop, not a red flag, a reminder that greatness often comes with growing pains. From building the program to mentoring rising stars, Justin remains a cornerstone of JR Motorsports, something Dale Jr. clearly values and continues to stand behind, no matter the noise.