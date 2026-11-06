“I’m the Bad Guy”- Carson Hocevar Admits Guilt Defending Spire Motorsports Suspension in Public Message

Carson Hocevar will watch the season finale from the sidelines. Spire Motorsports benched him for Homestead-Miami after his run-in with Austin Cindric at Martinsville, where repeated brake checks wrecked the Team Penske driver’s car and left him 36th. Justin Haley takes over the No. 77. Now Hocevar has broken his silence, and his message goes beyond a simple apology.

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“I’m the bad guy. I made the mistake. I forced their decision,” Carson Hocevar said in a recent video, leaving little room for interpretation.

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The Spire Motorsports driver accepted responsibility for the incident that cost him a place in the No. 77 Chevrolet at Homestead, admitting that he deliberately brake-checked Austin Cindric three or four times at Martinsville. This marks the third major on-track incident in 2026 where Hocevar’s actions drew criticism. But the first time he accepted responsibility.

After spinning Brad Keselowski in the Southern 500 at Darlington, he showed little interest in apologizing.

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“Yeah, he spun,” he said before adding that he did not know what happened. He also joked that he did things for television and entertainment, “just for the clicks.”

When Keselowski warned that his day was coming, Hocevar brushed it off with, “I’ll tighten my belts.” He even added a 6% discount to his merchandise, playing on Keselowski’s No. 6 car.

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The response to Ryan Blaney’s crash at Bristol carried a similar attitude, even after the confrontation spilled onto pit road. Hocevar acknowledged why Blaney was furious, recognizing that the incident had potentially damaged his championship chances.

But he also described the aftermath as “a very cool moment” and suggested the spectacle could help sell tickets and create a highlight-reel moment. Rather than treating the fallout as something to regret, he leaned into the entertainment surrounding it.

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Even his initial reaction to Cindric at Martinsville followed that familiar pattern. After repeatedly braking in front of the No. 2 Ford, Hocevar described the incident as normal short-track racing and said, “I had fun.” He initially denied that the contact was intentional, suggesting that everyone was simply trying to move people around on the restarts. His latest video, however, told a very different story. He admitted that there was no racing explanation for hitting the brakes on the straightaway and said he had crossed a line.

The consequences were significant. Cindric suffered terminal front-end damage and finished 36th after being forced out of the race. NASCAR subsequently fined Hocevar $100,000 and docked him 25 driver points for violations involving actions detrimental to stock-car racing. The sanctioning body also cited multiple previous code-of-conduct violations, with NASCAR executive Elton Sawyer explaining that Hocevar’s history and the available data influenced the decision.

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Spire’s suspension was a separate decision, and Hocevar made a point of saying NASCAR had not pressured the organization into making it. He said co-owner Jeff Dickerson and the team’s leadership drew their own line based on what they could accept.

Hocevar understands that the consequences extend beyond losing his seat for one race. He represents more than 200 employees, along with the sponsors and partners supporting the organization. As he explained, drivers receive plenty of praise when things go well, but cannot keep blaming their cars or circumstances when things go wrong.

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That is why he urged fans not to direct their frustration toward Spire or suggest that he should leave the team. He believes the organization was right to hold him accountable, even if the decision was difficult. Dickerson had already explained that the incident failed to meet Spire’s standards for its drivers and employees, adding that the team’s integrity mattered more than leaving the matter entirely to NASCAR.

Hocevar will still be at Homestead, attending sponsor meet-and-greets, spending time at the merchandise trailer and supporting his teammates through the weekend. Justin Haley will take over the No. 77 Chevrolet, but Hocevar intends to remain part of the organization. His suspension keeps him out of the driver’s seat, not away from the team.

For a driver who has often treated controversy as part of his appeal, this is a different kind of public response. Hocevar has not disowned his aggressive style. He has, however, acknowledged that Martinsville went beyond hard racing.

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This time, he is not asking fans to see the incident as entertainment or dismiss it as another short-track clash. He is accepting that his actions had consequences, and that Spire had every reason to enforce them.