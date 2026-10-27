“I’m Tired of the Ambiguity”- Denny Hamlin Calls Out NASCAR’s Inconsistency With Blunt Kyle Larson Claim

Kyle Larson needed just one lap to turn a frustrating afternoon at Talladega into a career-defining victory. Starting the final lap in 11th, the Hendrick Motorsports driver found a way through the chaos and surged past the competition to beat William Byron by a razor-thin 0.041 seconds. It was the kind of finish superspeedway racing promises, but the celebrations soon gave way to questions about the decisive moves in the closing moments. And Denny Hamlin believes NASCAR’s handling of the situation exposes a much bigger problem.

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“Let’s just have it all go away. I’m tired of the ambiguity of it. Let’s just throw it away. Let’s just have no holds barred racing. That’s what I want,” Denny Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast.

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Hamlin was reacting to the controversy surrounding Kyle Larson’s last-lap charge at Talladega where it seemed that he had his left-side tires below the double-yellow line. NASCAR reviewed Larson’s decisive move and allowed the result to stand, ruling that he had not gone beneath the double-yellow line. Hamlin agreed with that assessment. But the finish left him questioning whether NASCAR was applying its rule consistently across the field.

Larson also addressed the controversy during his post-race media availability on Sunday night at Talladega. The Hendrick Motorsports driver admitted he had not reviewed the footage closely enough to determine whether his car crossed the double-yellow line, but he was relieved NASCAR’s review cleared him.

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“I don’t know,” Larson said. “I haven’t seen it, but yeah, I knew it was close, and I’d have been really pissed at myself if I did go below because we crossed the finish line first.”

Hamlin’s bigger concern was not Larson’s pass on Todd Gilliland in the tri-oval, but what happened earlier on the same final lap. Austin Hill made a move beneath Larson at the exit of Turn 2, with his left-side tires appearing to cross below the yellow line. Hill eventually fell to the tail end of the lead lap after losing power, but Hamlin believed the move deserved closer scrutiny.

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“He’s below the yellow line. So I’m going to check that box. Yes,” Hamlin said while discussing Hill’s position on the podcast. He then questioned how Hill ended up there, arguing that the No. 33 driver initially drove down to the yellow line before Larson’s move forced him farther underneath it. In Hamlin’s view, officials should consider whether a driver voluntarily goes below the line or is forced there by another car.

That distinction matters because NASCAR’s rule covers both situations. Drivers can be black-flagged for passing below the double-yellow lines to advance their position, while forcing another driver below the lines to block a pass can also lead to a penalty. The rule defines going below the line by the position of the car’s left-side tires.

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The problem, Hamlin suggested, is that interpreting those movements can become complicated in a tightly packed superspeedway finish. NASCAR reviewed Larson’s move and ruled that he had not gone beneath the line, allowing him to keep the win. But the debate over Hill’s earlier maneuver raised another question: if a driver is forced below the line, should officials penalize the driver who forced the move, even if that driver’s own tires remain above the boundary?

Bubba Wallace’s penalty at Atlanta in July offers a documented example of how strictly NASCAR can interpret the rule. Wallace initially believed he had finished second in the Quaker State 400, but officials penalized him for advancing his position below the yellow line, relegating him to 29th.

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Wallace argued that he had braked to avoid gaining a position, yet NASCAR explained that a driver could still be penalized if he went below the line and advanced his position at any point.

That ruling illustrates why the debate is not simply about whether a tire touches paint. NASCAR’s interpretation considers the car’s position, whether it advances, and whether another driver forces it below the line. Still, the differences between incidents leave room for disagreement over how those factors are applied.

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Hamlin’s proposed solution is straightforward: eliminate the restriction and allow drivers to race without the yellow-line rule hanging over every last-lap move. Whether NASCAR would consider such a change is another matter. For now, Larson keeps his Talladega victory, while Hamlin has turned the finish into a fresh challenge to the sanctioning body’s consistency.