“I’m Too Old to Be Hitting This Wall”- NASCAR Threatened to Make Up a ‘Worse’ Penalty Amidst Denny Hamlin’s Safety Revolt

Denny Hamlin was leading the championship when he showed up at Iowa. Two days later, he was starting dead last with no brakes and a story that was hard to believe. It started in practice on Saturday. Hamlin pressed the brake pedal, and it went straight to the floor. Two laps. That was all the pad compound could handle before the heat killed it. He was not the only one either.

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Chase Briscoe, Riley Herbst, Bubba Wallace, and the entire JGR and 23XI alliance were in the same boat. Iowa is the fastest short track on the circuit, and it does not give brakes time to cool. The rotors spin too fast, the straightaways are too short, and when that pad clamps down, the heat builds in seconds. Same compound, no issues across roughly 20 races before this. Iowa just found the limit. Denny Hamlin went straight to the NASCAR hauler. He wanted to change the pads. NASCAR said no. What happened next is where it gets interesting.

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“I said, ‘What if I just tell the team, nope, I will not go on the racetrack with those brake pads?'” Hamlin wondered on the Actions Detrimental podcast. “‘ Absolutely not. I’m too old to be hitting this wall head-on. Absolutely not.'”

NASCAR had an answer for that too. “They said, ‘Well, we would make up a penalty, and it would be worse than what it would be if you just came in and changed them under green.'”

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Hamlin’s response was about as defiant as it gets without actually walking out.

“I was like, ‘Oh, well, I guess I just gotta go slower then. If I lose brakes, I’m just gonna putter around the racetrack and end up however many laps down that I end up.'”

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Out of options on the pads, crew chief Chris Gayle tried something overnight. He swapped the brake cooling ducts to push more fresh air onto the rotors. It was not an approved change. NASCAR caught it Sunday morning and dropped Denny Hamlin almost all the way to the back of the 36-car grid.

The fix did not even solve anything. By Lap 3, the brakes were gone again. Denny Hamlin broke down exactly why Iowa was such a problem when the same pads had been fine everywhere else.

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“With it being the fastest short track on the planet, it doesn’t have long straightaways to cool, but it has fast speeds that are trying to clamp down on that rotor. So it creates heat really, really quickly.”

In places like Nashville or North Wilkesboro, the lower speeds mean the rotors are not spinning as fast when the pad hits them: less energy, less heat, no problem. Iowa sits in this specific spot where the speed is high enough to build heat instantly, but the track is short enough that nothing ever cools down. Twenty races worth of data said the compound was fine. Iowa said otherwise.

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So, Denny Hamlin started last, with brakes that were basically decorative. He finished fifth.

It was one of the more remarkable drives of his career, and he knew it. He also said, only half joking, that he would retire on the spot if he ever had to go through that again.