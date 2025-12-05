IMS Releases Breathtaking Footage of 100-Year-Old Treasures Uncovered Beneath Historic Track

“The Brickyard” — There’s a reason they call it that. When it was built in 1909, they laid it down with about 3.2 million bricks. In fact, as a tribute, a yard of those original bricks still remains exposed at the finish line. Since then, from early races to the Indy 500, the track’s witnessed some historic moments. And now it has touched history itself.

A major repaving project at the track has unearthed something historic under the track. And now, IMS is ready to show it to the world.

Uncovering a century-old history buried under The Brickyard

IMS is preparing to release a miniseries to showcase breathtaking footage of a 100-year-old history that’s finally ready to see the light of day.

“It’s not often that we get to really see the full history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in front of our eyes,” Doug Boles, President of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said. “What started as a project to fix a bump in Turn 2 turned into a historic, and at times, overwhelming exploration that uncovered aspects of this racetrack that have not seen the light of day, literally, in over 116 years. I can’t wait for our fans to see it all unfold on ‘Behind the Bricks.’”

That unexpected journey is exactly what the new multi-part IMS docuseries aims to capture.

What began as a straightforward construction project, which was about smoothing out a persistent bump on the exit of Turn 2, quickly became an archaeological dig into one of motorsport’s most sacred grounds. As crews began peeling back layers of asphalt on the iconic 2.5-mile oval, they weren’t just uncovering physical material. Rather, they were revealing the Brickyard’s original bones. The track’s first brick surface, long buried beneath modern upgrades, resurfaced like a time capsule waiting to be rediscovered.

Recognizing how remarkable this find was, IMS immediately turned the repave into a storytelling opportunity. The speedway announced a four-part miniseries under its flagship “Behind the Bricks” program, debuting Monday, Dec. 8. A new episode will drop each day through Dec. 11, followed by a full-length documentary on Dec. 12 featuring additional footage and interviews. Fans can watch across all major IMS social platforms. Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok, X, and YouTube.

And the timing isn’t accidental. The release intentionally coincides with the same week the original brick paving project was completed in 1909, creating a poetic bridge between past and present. What started as a bump fix has turned into one of the most fascinating historical reveals the speedway has seen in over a century.

Meanwhile, Doug Boles was a guest on the Epartrade’s four-day Race Industry Week, and he seemed quite passionate about IMS’ future plans.

Doug Boles determined for IndyCar’s next-level growth in 2026

Juggling the demands of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway would be enough for most people, but Doug Boles didn’t stop there. Over the past year, he stepped into the role of IndyCar president, and the impact has been immediate. His leadership has sparked a wave of changes and fresh momentum that many believe could launch the series into its strongest era in decades.

With prime-time broadcasts on FOX Sports, a reshaped 2026 schedule featuring new markets, Boles’ first year has set the stage. As part of the newly released 17-race calendar, the season will begin with three straight weekends in March. Out of that, the Arlington event on the March 15 weekend is set to be a first-of-its-kind show, which will unite three championship organizations — IndyCar, the Dallas Cowboys, and REV Entertainment.

“To be able to have the momentum of three weekends in a row in March 1 (St. Pete), 7th (Phoenix), and then go into Arlington (March 15), that’s going to be a really great way to kick the series off. Arlington is going to be an outstanding facility,” Boles said.

Boles described the revamped start as crucial. “We’re going to kickstart the season in fitting fashion… our joint weekend in partnership with NASCAR and FOX at Phoenix Raceway will be a can’t-miss for motorsport fans across the country.”

That push for early-season momentum is paired with strategic broadcast placement: almost every race will air on FOX, ensuring national visibility and stability under new media deals. As for their expanding plans, Boles had an answer for that too.

“We often hear from fans in the Northeast is probably the obvious one. We’d love to definitely have a Northeast race on the schedule sometime in the next couple of years.”

If everything clicks, from marketing to execution, 2026 could mark the start of IndyCar’s next major resurgence.