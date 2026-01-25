Roger Penske Claims New Record at Daytona as Connor Zilisch Fails to Repeat History in Rolex 24

Porsche Penske Motorsports completes its Daytona hat-trick. The Roger Penske-owned team has won its third straight 24 Hours of Daytona race today after multiple factors threatened their lead. Porsche Penske Motorsport, driven by Felipe Nasr, Laurens Vanthoor, and Nick Tandy, was celebrating its 60th anniversary going into the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

It is Penske’s 21st victory in the event, and the team has joined the exclusive club of only three teams that have ever managed to win the event consecutively for three years. Amazingly, Penske’s competition was the France family that owns NASCAR. Action Express Racing is owned by Jim France. The Cadillac was trying to close on Penske for the last 25 minutes of the race.

Cadillac’s lineup was equally amazing, with the likes of Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Mercedes Formula 1 driver Fred Vesti, and NASCAR rising star Connor Zilisch. Aitken was the one trying to overtake Porsche Penske in the last leg of the race. However, Felipe Nase kept his cool and slammed the doors every day Aitken tried to pass him on track. For Nasr, it was a historic moment. He has now been a part of the winning team six times in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona event.

Unfortunately for Connor Zilisch, there was nothing he could do as his team finished second. Team Porsche Penske Motorsport won the race with a lead of 1 minute, .569 seconds. The drivers waged their way through the longest caution that lasted for over 6 hours owing to heavy fog. The caution time literally forced Roger Penske to take a mid-race break. The team owner prides himself on staying awake throughout the 24 hours, but ultimately, even he couldn’t last against the long caution period.