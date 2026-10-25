The Joe Gibbs Racing team has a problem: three of its drivers remain in the NASCAR Cup Series championship hunt, and they aren’t prepared to sacrifice their own title ambitions for one another.

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With the championship fight reaching a crucial stage at Talladega Superspeedway, Chase Briscoe has offered a candid look at the reality: teamwork matters, but winning the title is ultimately a personal mission.

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Asked whether JGR had delivered a specific message about how its championship contenders should approach one another, Briscoe said (in a clip by Tim Moore posted on X) that there had not been a formal conversation with Joe Gibbs. Instead, he described an understanding that every driver already knows what is at stake. “Coach (Gibbs) knows that we’re all going to be in it for ourselves at the end of the day,” Briscoe explained. “I want the 19 to win the championship. Denny wants the 11 to win the championship. Christopher wants the 20.”

The No. 19 Toyota driver knows the stakes better than most. Briscoe entered the weekend 24 points behind Kyle Larson, with Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell also fighting to close the gap. With a superspeedway race capable of changing the standings in a single wreck, even the strongest team plan comes with limits.

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This somewhat exposes the balancing act facing the organization; it can encourage cooperation among its drivers, but once the championship is on the line, each team must protect its own chances.

Briscoe was careful not to suggest that JGR’s championship contenders would abandon one another entirely. The No. 19 driver said the organization had generally done a good job of helping each other when opportunities arose, even if the situation could become complicated late in a race.

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“I do think we all do a really good job of trying to help each other out when we can,” he said. “And at the end of the race, you know, it might be hard to do that sometimes.”

That qualification is particularly important at Talladega. Drafting partners can make the difference between fighting for the win and losing the lead pack, so cooperation between Toyota drivers could help JGR put one of its championship contenders in a stronger position. However, a push that benefits one driver might leave another vulnerable or compromise an individual team’s strategy.

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Briscoe explained that all three drivers were conscious of the consequences of making a move that could damage their own title chances while also costing a teammate.

“We don’t want to, you know, cost both of us a shot at it or all three of us a shot at it,” he said.

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The objective, then, is not to eliminate teamwork but to know when helping a teammate makes sense. Each driver has a separate crew, a separate championship position and an obligation to maximize his own result. In a race where the outcome can hinge on one push or one poorly timed lane change, those priorities can quickly collide.

Such tension is not unique to JGR, either. According to a Motorsport.com report, Briscoe believes the Toyota contenders are unlikely to give each other special treatment while competing for the championship. The expectation was that teammates would remain aware of the bigger picture without surrendering their own opportunities.

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Briscoe’s comments also echo a philosophy Hamlin has expressed publicly. The veteran driver has repeatedly acknowledged that his priority is winning for his own team, even when that means making an aggressive move against a teammate.

In a 2023 interview with FOX Sports, Hamlin admitted, “I’m too selfish,” explaining that he wants to win for himself and his team and that this instinct can sometimes strain relationships with friends away from the track.

He elaborated on that philosophy in 2025 when the Toyotas tangled during a late-race battle at Kansas. A Frontstretch analysis argued that Hamlin’s willingness to chase the victory rather than simply protect the team’s collective result reflected the competitive instincts that have helped make him successful.

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For Hamlin, being a good teammate does not necessarily mean yielding a race to another Toyota. The team benefits when its drivers are competitive, but each driver has spent the season trying to put himself in position to win.

Briscoe’s remarks reveal a similar understanding within JGR. The drivers’ interests overlap in certain situations, but they are not identical.

The timing of Briscoe’s comments is significant. His first pole of the 2026 season finally arrived at Talladega, after the driver claimed seven poles in the previous campaign. Asked whether he was surprised by how long it had taken, Briscoe admitted that he would not have expected such a wait when the season began.

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Last year, he had regularly qualified near the front, particularly on intermediate tracks. This season, he said, the team’s strengths had shifted: its qualifying pace on mile-and-a-half tracks had not been as strong, even as its race performance remained competitive.

The Talladega pole gives Briscoe an important starting position at a track where he won last year’s fall race. Yet qualifying first does not guarantee a favorable outcome in a superspeedway event, where drafting, stage points and the threat of a multi-car wreck can reshape the race.

With Larson leading the championship and Bell only five points behind him, Briscoe needs a strong result to remain in contention. Hamlin, 31 points behind Larson, faces similar pressure.

That leaves JGR with three drivers chasing the same prize, each with a different points position and a different calculation to make. Briscoe’s comments do not suggest a breakdown in the team’s unity. They reveal something more practical: cooperation works best when it does not come at the expense of a driver’s own championship chances.

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At Talladega, where a single decision can affect several title contenders at once, JGR’s unspoken rule may be the simplest one. Help when it makes sense, avoid ruining a teammate’s day, but do not forget what each team is ultimately racing for.