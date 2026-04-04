Indebted to Dale Jr., NASCAR Legend Vows to Take Earnhardt Family’s Legacy to the Next Level

A decade after conquering the Cup Series with Kevin Harvick, championship crew chief Rodney Childers has a new, deeply personal mission: to elevate the Earnhardt family legacy at JR Motorsports. Amid his rough stint in the Cup Series, it was Dale Jr. who personally courted Childers for a year and finally gave him a fresh start. In return, Childers is making sure that the team never loses its competitive edge. From clocking in early to giving the drivers the best instructions, Childers is doing it all.

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Rodney Childers looks forward to making Dale Jr. happy

Dale Jr.’s championship-winning O’Reilly Series team is incredibly competitive. And competition is where Childers finds himself at ease. He is excited about what the future holds for him and Dale Jr. with their continued partnership at JR Motorsports.

“The biggest thing about being at JRM is the way it operates. I feel at home, and I wake up every morning excited. I’m still about the first one there and the last one to leave and have a lot of ideas and thoughts about how to make things better.”

Childers looks over the operations of the No. 1 car that is shared between Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch. His first and foremost goal was to bring the best out of his team by making the work environment better and more competitive. These include the small details that others might miss but affect the team’s performance heavily.

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And his motivation for the same is simple. “But to have five wins in a row, and to see the smiles on Dale and Kelley’s faces every week, and everyone in the building, that’s really important to me.”

He has come a long way from the situation he was facing at Spire Motorsports. Last year, he spent most of the season devoid of motivation after his exit from Spire.

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What’s better for Childers is that he is equally valued and respected at JR Motorsports owing to his knowledge and experience.

Rodney Childers becomes JR Motorsports’ secret weapon

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There’s always a difference between the members of the Cup Series and the O’Reilly Series. Working at the pinnacle of stock car racing gives a lot of access to resources and knowledge that would otherwise be absent from the O’Reilly Series experience. Luckily for JR Motorsports, Rodney Childers is a championship-winning employee from the Cup Series.

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It is no wonder Justin Allgaier looks up to him. “I think anytime you’re on the Cup side, and you understand the Cup process and details, I think there are a lot of things on the O’Reilly Series side that we don’t have access to,” Allgaier said. “Whether it’s details, personnel, data, or manufacturer stuff, Rodney has seen it all and been ultra-successful at the highest level for a long time; you don’t see it a lot, that guy coming back down and bringing all that knowledge with him.”

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That’s exactly why, for Rodney Childers, success is never enough while working with JR Motorsports. He brings the hunger and unwavering competition that only a Cup Series member can bring to the team. With his fellow team members, Overstreet, Mardy Lindley, and Phillip Bell, Childers is working hard to bring JR Motorsports to the top as the undisputed champion.