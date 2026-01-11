Industry Insider’s Defense of Steve Phelps Falls Flat as Unbothered NASCAR Fans Move On

Before the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season starts, NASCAR lost a key executive. Although his actions were too detrimental to the sport, Steve Phelps was still an important part of NASCAR. But the thing is, in spectator sports, no matter how important you are, the sport won’t run if the spectators stop watching it. Right now, the fans are more than happy after his resignation. But what about the industry insiders?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

They don’t all exactly have the same sentiment. Following the trend that has been going around for the past week, one more industry insider has joined in to make the community realize the extent of NASCAR’s “loss.” Brad Keselowski started it, Jeff Gordon supported it, and now, Abraham Madkour has come forward to substantiate it. In fact, his opinion makes a bold claim:

“NASCAR isn’t stronger without Steve Phelps as its commissioner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave that aside, he even thinks that the sport should’ve found a way to keep the NASCAR president at the helm of its operations. What is his reasoning for saying this? Well, it’s the same reason the ones who came before him have reiterated again and again.

“Parting ways with the top business executive and culture force in your organization is a questionable strategy, but that’s the void the sport must fill.”

Madkour thinks that it will take a long time for the sport to find a worthy successor for a person of Steve’s stature. The effects of NASCAR’s troubles over the past year may also have started showing up. The France family monopoly is now at stake of ending in favor of partnering with sports businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

A huge part of the entire drama that has unfolded with Steve Phelps and NASCAR was related to his unsolicited messages about Richard Childress and others. That has got to damage his and the sport’s reputation by a huge margin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It is very similar to the Christian Horner crisis at Red Bull Racing in 2025. But while Horner’s future remains a question mark, Madkour is pretty confident in his opinion that Steve Phelps “will be fine, with plenty of high-profile opportunities in sports.”

That is a brave claim, and the fans, who are still furious and not at all impressed with the apparent “support” for Steve Phelps, were not too happy with his opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR fans hand over outright rejection for Abraham Madkour’s opinion

The community’s flames got stoked again moments before they had a moment to calm down. Once again, forums are bustling with elaborate explanations about how Madkour is heading the wrong way with his opinion on Steve Phelps. A major part of his post deals with the consequences of the vacancy left behind by Steve Phelps.

He argues that, as a commissioner, Phelps’ replacement should be someone who has the charm and grace to appease the stakeholders. NASCAR is a family business, and to help it grow, the next person to take up his role will face a tremendous challenge considering his longstanding history with the France family and NASCAR on the whole.

One user was quick to refute his argument with a counter of his own: “You can’t ‘push a family business forward’ if the owning family doesn’t want to be pushed. The Frances feel like they’ve ‘learned their lesson.’ It’s going to go back to being a family-run ‘benevolent dictatorship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Echoing his words, another user also talked about the vacant commissioner position. Since it is still new to the sport, they doubt that it was able to create that much of an impact.

“The position is kinda new, so it’s not too much of a loss. That said, I support the funniest, most chaotic option possible.”

Imago Motorsport, Herren, USA, Dragster Drag Race Nitro Fish Nationals Sep 14, 2025 Mohnton, PA, USA NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart during the Nitro Fish Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway. Mohnton Maple Grove Raceway PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250914_mjr_su5_002

Then, they went on to joke about Tony Stewart filling in the void. It would be both surprising and like a sharp sting to Steve Phelps’ wound, considering the way Phelps behaved on the topic of Superstar Racing Experience and Tony Stewart.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other fans, meanwhile, were busy taking sarcastic jabs at Madkour for his opinions. “Steve Phelps’ friends bothered by his firing. Shocker.”

“‘Timing of this announcement could not be any worse.’•⁠ ⁠R. Childress (currently laughing his *** off at NASCAR).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some comments went as far as subtly hinting at foul play during the 2025 Cup Series by Steve Phelps. “Never forget the contributions Steve Phelps made to NASCAR. Most recently, helping Larson hold up his big boy Cup trophy.” The comment may be light-hearted, but it went too far, especially without solid proof against Phelps. Such comments raise unfair questions about the drivers involved in the championship race itself.

The constant to-and-fro debates between the fans and the insiders/ veterans do not seem to be stopping anytime soon. Whose side are you on, and do you really believe that Steve Phelps was a bane to NASCAR?