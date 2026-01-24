Donald Trump Stuns Fans With Washington DC Street Race Tease Amid Ongoing Rumors

Donald Trump has just stunned fans as he posted a new teaser video related to IndyCar on his social media. The 17-race schedule for IndyCar in the 2026 season is already set. However, there are rumors that suggest an 18th race might be added to the season. This race will be an event in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. The U.S. Department of Transportation is still pushing to add this event.

As rumored, this event will reportedly run a full lap around the National Mall, also covering the Lincoln Memorial. While there is no indication from IndyCar about the seriousness of this event, the President has posted a teaser video showing what it would look like.

American audience anticipate IndyCar race at DC while pointing out AI

The video he posted is generated using AI, giving the viewers a glimpse of what might be about to come in the race. The Freedom 250 administration has planned multiple events, including a UFC event. Watch the video here:

NASCAR has already complied with their idea, naming the Daytona Duels as the Freedom 250 Duels and coloring them in the themes of the American flag. The public reaction to President Trump’s new video is varied, and there are multiple comments surrounding this hypothetical idea.

In general, the stunned audience is supporting the idea of an IndyCar race in DC. There are many people who want to see this event take place. One user was rather excited about the possibility, asking Roger Penske to consider the idea and give them an Indy race in DC.

“ROGERRRR, take ittt. Nowwww. Don’t leave this opportunity. We want a DC Street circuit with all the free ma’am architecture in the background.” Other fans also chimed in, echoing the same idea about the race. “I know everyone is hating, but I actually want this to happen so bad lol. This would be my best shot at seeing an IndyCar race this year.”

There are some fans who believe that this would be a good collaboration. “That’s quite a Team-Up!”

It’s true that IndyCar is one of the premier motorsports series in the United States. However, the sport is still lacking exposure when compared to NASCAR. The pinnacle of stock car racing still takes the crown when it comes to coverage and fan following. A lot of it is gained by numerous partnerships and the willingness to go forth with patriotic ideas that bring in more people, owing to the strong sentiments.

While the public is generally looking forward to an IndyCar race in the DC, they are still critical of AI used by the President. There are clear indications that AI was used to generate the visuals of the teaser. The people were quick to point out this glaring issue and called him out for this.

“The President of the United States just posted a partially AI-generated video of IndyCar racing around the White House. What a sentence.”

Another user commented that even though the video is AI-generated, it is still looking good for the IndyCar promo. “This is insane. Donald Trump is posting a decently-made AI promo for an IndyCar race around the National Mall.”

However, this isn’t the first connection Trump has with IndyCar.

When Donald Trump almost drove the pace car for the Indianapolis 500

The 95th run of the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 was characterized by a special moment. The future President of the United States of America was going to take part in the race. Although he would not compete in the event, he would still lead the way for the drivers as the driver of the pace car.

This event happened as a result of IndyCar sponsor, Izod’s decision and influence in the series. Trump would lead the drivers behind for a ceremonial lap before starting the race. The pace car he chose was a pristine white Chevy Camaro, which he would drive around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The situation was not exactly in his favor. His controversial remarks and opinions had added a layer of uncertainty and criticism to IndyCar’s decision. There were multiple objections to Donald Trump driving the pace car, even though he wasn’t related to the event or sport in any way.

Ultimately, the whataboutery and debates ended with Trump’s decision to back down from the event, in an official announcement.

“Donald J. Trump today informed the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that he may be announcing shortly his intention to run for the office of President of the United States, and therefore he thought it would be inappropriate to drive the Pace Car for the 100th anniversary running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29,” the Indianapolis Motor Speedway informed the public.

IndyCar is still considering the addition of Freedom 250 to its schedule. But do you think the President’s ambitions will become a reality in 2026, or will Roger Penske continue with the already set schedule of the 2026 season? Especially considering the strictly non-political nature of the sport.