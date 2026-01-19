Roger Penske’s Champion Driver Lets Out His Biggest Fear Months After ‘Ugly’ Exit

The Roger Penske and Will Power saga rocked the IndyCar Series, as the team’s most successful driver left the team after 17 long years. The man who won 42 of his 45 IndyCar races while driving for Team Penske has decided to leave the team! While some feel it was a decision taken mutually, it has ended up being an ugly exit.

Months after the separation, Power, who will now driver for Andretti Global going into 2026, has spoken about his biggest fear — complacency, or the act of being comfortable. Going by it, did Power get too comfortable with Penske, making it his biggest fear?

Will Power revealed what isn’t a “good place” in life for him

With over a month left for the IndyCar Series to start, Will Power sat down to talk about life with James Coker of The Offseason IndyCar interview series. When asked to talk about his biggest fear in life, the IndyCar star did not hesitate and straightaway replied, “Comfort.”

For a lot of people, getting complacent can lead to enormous complications, such as reduced focus or taking shortcuts. In the long term, it affects productivity and brings stagnation at work and in personal relationships, something Power might relate to.

“I think when you’ve done this long enough, or I just guess live long enough, because life’s a challenge, you realize that comfort isn’t a good place,” Power said. “Like it’s not, you feel alive when you have to get up, and you’re getting something done, and you’re a part of something, you’re competing in something, or you’ve got a project to do or that.”

It’s true. Once things become easy or predictable, motivation drops, and people stop pushing themselves. In contrast, feeling “alive” comes from the things Power mentions: having some kind of pressure, goals, and something meaningful to work toward.

Following this, the 44-year-old driver from Queensland, Australia, shed light on how the uncomfortable times award a person with the best moments. He also mentioned how getting outside of the comfort zone can be hard at first, but one starts to enjoy it with the passing time.

“Yeah, I mean, sometimes your best moments are the most uncomfortable positions. Usually, upon reflection, during, this is not fun, but when you’ve had that experience enough times and you’re in that tough spot, you realize this is probably gonna be a good thing. You kind of enjoy it, you enjoy working out, through that pain, man. Like the first few times really suck but after a while you almost get addicted to it,” Power further added.

It’s all about crossing that tough path. While we’re into it, as he says, we don’t tend to realize we’re so alive in that moment and learning so much out of it. It’s only in hindsight that we miss it, once that uncomfortable period that was challenging passes away.

But whether being comfortable or not, moving away from a team that he had known for 17 years is surely hard. For nearly two decades, Will Power and Team Penske were synonymous, but not anymore. While some paddock chatters call the separation mutual, in reality, it was different.

As per reports, Penske and Power had an ugly separation. Roger Penske’s team wanted to invest in a young talent and keep Power for one or two years on the team. However, the lack of transparency shown to him about their true plans obviously hurt his ego, and he rejected any extension with them.

As he parted ways with Team Penske, Power joined rival Andretti Global ahead of the 2026 season, a team run by another heavyweight name in motorsport, Michael Andretti. Power will replace the departing driver, Colton Herta, who is moving to Formula 2 with Cadillac, and will join Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson on a full-time basis.

But now with a new team and new objectives in sight, Power is gearing up to come back stronger, and he’s looking at Roger Penske and his ex-team straight in the eye.

Will Power set for ‘revenge’ on Roger Penske

The 2026 IndyCar Series season will get underway on March 1, the same day Will Power turns 45. On his birthday, Power, as he revealed, will get back at his old team, eyeing a ‘revenge.’

“There’s nothing more I want to do this year than beat Penske every single weekend.”

For Power, it is personal. He has been the driver to look out for at Team Penske for nearly two decades. The driver joined the team just a year after he joined IndyCar in 2008.

Now, coming into 2025, he got replaced in the same fashion, by a driver, who showed similar spark — David Malukas. So it is understandable why Will Power is unhappy.

Going by the trend, Andretti Global has the edge over Team Penske in recent times. While Roger Penske’s team has a history of dominance, Andretti Global’s future looks bright following the 2024 testing. Post that, Marcus Ericsson topped a 2025 test session which hinted at a further improved performance.

With that said, it will be interesting to see if Will Power can actually power his way to the front and execute his ‘revenge’ on Roger Penske and team.