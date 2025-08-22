Influencer Launches Campaign To Include Bill France’s Hated NASCAR Legend In HoF

James Pumphrey isn’t just another face in the overcrowded world of car YouTube. He’s a storytelling showman, best known for bringing wild charisma and deep motorsports knowledge to Donut Media’s loyal millions. Now leading his own fast-growing channel, ‘Speeed,’ Pumphrey has become the kind of influencer who mixes humor, hype, and history in every upload. From offbeat “best-of” lists to passionate deep dives about racing icons, he’s built a brand on loving the legends and calling out the overlooked, which includes a new controversial addition.

In his latest move, Pumphrey kicked up fresh buzz by spotlighting NASCAR’s colorful maverick, Smokey Yunick, a notorious figure both revered and reviled in stock car folklore, in his list of “5 Cooolest Guys of All Time.” But this time, he’s taking things a step further, launching a full-fledged campaign with one tricky mission in mind.

NASCAR Hall of Fame push for Smokey Yunick

James Pumphrey has launched a bold initiative: a campaign nominating legendary mechanic Smokey Yunick for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Yunick, often revered as “the best damn race car mechanic,” revolutionized stock car racing through unparalleled ingenuity and rule-bending engineering prowess.

Yunick won the NASCAR mechanic of the year award twice. Moreover, his teams would include 50 of the most famous drivers in the sport, including Fireball Roberts, Herb Thomas, Marvin Panch, and many more. Collectively, they won 57 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two championships in 1951 and 1953. Despite his pioneering accomplishments, he’s notably absent from NASCAR’s Hall of Fame.

This is an omission Pumphrey aims to correct, which is why Pumphrey wants him to be included in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. His inclusion was no stretch. Yunick’s influence extends well beyond wrenches and engines.

He not only engineered championship-winning cars and pioneered late-breaking tech, but also served as a pilot in the United States Army Air Corps in WWII. Yet even decades after his death, he remains largely overlooked by NASCAR’s Hall of Fame voters. Now, Pumphrey’s viral campaign is igniting conversation among fans and historians alike.

As Speeed turns the spotlight back on Yunick, questions arise: Can the power of social media and fan advocacy overcome institutional hesitance? Will NASCAR respond? Or does the legend of Smokey Yunick continue to remain trapped in the garage lore? Tune in, because one thing’s becoming clear: this campaign is steering the Hall of Fame debate into uncharted territory.

NASCAR fans champion Yunick’s Hall of Fame case

Smokey Yunick’s legacy looms large. It was inventive, unconventional, and deeply influential. As one fan put it: “This guy had way more of an influence on the sport than most of the guys in now, even more than many of the people on the engineering side who are in.” Yunick’s contributions didn’t just define an era—they reshaped NASCAR’s competitive DNA and helped rule-bending to forever be part of the sport’s culture.

He pioneered forced-air lubrication, oversaw championship-winning cars, and even played a pivotal role in developing the iconic Chevy small-block V8. Marvin Panch, one of his drivers, called him “about as good as there ever was on engines,” further cementing his reputation as NASCAR’s mechanical mastermind.

So, “How is he not nominated? Isn’t there a nominating committee? Are they not nominating him?,” one fan pointed out. The answer lies in a nomination process that’s stalled his induction. The nominating committee, comprised largely of NASCAR’s own leadership, including members of the France family, has repeatedly bypassed Yunick’s name.

As one fan put it: “As long as the France family owns NASCAR, you will never, ever, and I mean, ever see Smokey Yunick in the Hall of Fame.” The reason is the clash between Yunick and NASCAR’s founding family. His creative hacks, like hidden long fuel lines to skirt fuel tank limits and raised floors to reduce drag, weren’t just clever; they were corrosively rebellious.

NASCAR’s founder, Bill France Sr., often overrode or rejected Yunick’s safety innovations and design ideas. That tension has become legendary, and many believe it still factors into his exclusion. However, the push for Yunick is growing, with supporters urging creative advocacy.

One fan even suggested, “There needs to be a Smokey Yunick movie directed by Joseph Kosinski,” referencing the F1 movie director known for stylish, tech-infused storytelling. Whether through viral campaigns, influencer support, or even Hollywood scripts, fans are rallying behind Smokey Yunick. And now the question looms: can grassroots support finally nudge NASCAR’s gatekeepers into honoring the sport’s most maverick genius?