Inside NASCAR’s Viral Line: What Drivers Really Earn for Saying “As Fast as Xfinity Internet”

In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, speed isn’t the only thing drivers compete for. Cash bonuses related to sponsorship deals become that added extra fuel. One such profitable scheme in recent times involved drivers saying that their car was “as fast as Xfinity internet,” the series’ title sponsor since 2015.

More than a simple slogan, this succinct verbal acknowledgement has become a well-paid gig in race interviews, showing fans how sponsorship can subtly influence NASCAR’s financial infrastructure. But you’ll be surprised to know how much they get paid to say those handful of words.

The dollars behind the phrase

One of the seasoned voices among NASCAR drivers, Parker Kligerman, recently pulled the curtains back on the unconventional sponsorship-earning program. He revealed that the drivers receive $600 to $1000 each time they say that simple phrase during interviews!

$600 is to say it generally, and $1000 is what you get to say it in the victory lane. And it’s not just the drivers, even their PR staff get their cut for promoting the phrase, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the sponsorship. “You can do the math. If you’re one of the guys that run up front, it is a considerable amount of money they give to you,” said Kligerman, provoking a serious thought about it.

As much as this program sounds surprising, it has become especially significant in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, where extensive pre-race and post-race coverage by the CW network led to a surge in drivers’ mentions, smashing previous records within just a third of the season. “I think there’s a couple guys, Zilisch and some of them, that have made considerable income from Xfinity this year,” Kligerman said about that.

Kligerman highlighted the tangible financial impact, noting that competitive runners have made considerable income through these mentions, which in some cases influenced the championship outcomes due to extra interview opportunities. Drivers like Connor Zilisch, notably, reap the benefits of distinguishing themselves from others not just on the track but also through consistent verbal endorsements. The success of this model shows a shift in how sponsorship dollars flow within the sport, blending performance with media engagement.

The CW’s expanded coverage has facilitated more interviews, thereby boosting the frequency of mentions and payments, showing the interconnection between broadcasting deals and marketing campaigns. For Xfinity, this strategy has proven to be a sound investment, amplifying brand visibility while rewarding drivers who help echo their message in every race broadcast.

Contextualizing sponsorship within the Xfinity Series earnings

While the pay for mentioning Xfinity’s internet service is attractive as a bonus, it’s part of a larger financial landscape in NASCAR. The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway featured a record purse of over $2.15 million, an increase of 21.39% over the previous year, emphasizing the financial growth within the series.

However, it’s critical to note that prize money primarily goes to team owners. The drivers’ direct earnings result from salary structures, contracts, and incentives like bonuses and sponsorship programs, including the Xfinity mention deal. The unique nature of this verbal sponsorship deal complements the standard income streams for drivers, which face complexities such as pay disparities and the influence of charter agreements.

Industry insiders have noted disparities where some drivers earn minimal amounts unless finishing in top positions, amplifying the value of supplementary income sources like these sponsorship mentions.

This recent Xfinity deal catches attention for its innovative approach. Drivers are financially incentivized for specific media behavior, blending sports performance with marketing strategy to more directly reward drivers for brand alignment beyond just logos and decals.

As the 2025 season concluded with the championship race, the impact of such programs on driver earnings and fan engagement has sparked conversations about the evolving financial landscape in NASCAR’s developmental series.

In summary, the Xfinity mention program illustrates how modern sponsorship deals in motorsports are becoming increasingly dynamic, rewarding drivers for being ambassadors of the brand and extending their value off the track. It’s a win-win where it not just boosts driver income, but also strengthens sponsor relationships.