Insider Credits Denny Hamlin’s Obsessive Work Ethic for His Success at 44

Denny Hamlin just keeps proving age is nothing but a number. At 44, the veteran showed he’s still got that extra gear, snatching victory at WWT Raceway with a gutsy three-wide move on the final restart. It wasn’t just any win. It was Hamlin’s 59th career triumph and his fifth of the 2025 season, punching his ticket into the Round of 12.

To make it even sweeter, Hamlin’s bold pass paved the way for teammate Chase Briscoe to finish second, giving Joe Gibbs Racing a commanding 1-2 sweep. For fans, it was another reminder that Hamlin’s fire burns as bright as ever. But inside the garage, those close to him know there’s more fueling this late-career surge than pure driving talent alone.

Denny Hamlin’s career-defining season

With four wins in the regular season, Hamlin secured his spot in the NASCAR playoffs for a record 19th time, cementing his reputation as one of the sport’s most consistent drivers. Now leading the driver standings after his WWT Raceway triumph, Hamlin’s focus has never looked sharper, as crew chief Chris Gayle explained post-race, “Some of it was probably his work ethic… I didn’t know how much he took pride in that.” Gayle revealed that Hamlin’s relentless drive doesn’t shut off when the checkered flag waves. Whether it’s late-night simulator runs or reviewing data from his team bus, Hamlin constantly searches for an edge.

Now that would explain his stellar 2025 campaign so far, which has seen him record 15 top-10s, 12 top-5s across 27 races with 642 laps led. Moreover, his win at Gateway totals 59 victories at 20 different tracks. What is more, Hamlin became only the seventh driver to win multiple races after 700 career starts. He also ranks fourth all-time with 14 playoff wins. Hamlin has won races in the 10-race playoffs in 10 different seasons. To top that, he is 11th on the all-time wins list, just behind Kevin Harvick in 10th with 60 Cup Series wins.

“The amount of time he puts into it… But whether it’s simulator even if it’s texting at 10 p.m. at night, we have a Slack channel with me and the engineers and spotter, and we’re getting random texts with things he’s thinking about. I assumed he might be off duty right now, and not really. He’s still sitting there in the bus looking at stuff. I think those are the things that I did not realize from the outside, how competitive he is, at really everything,” Gayle revealed. It’s that around-the-clock attention to detail that has surprised even those closest to him.

At 44, Denny Hamlin knows he’s entering the final chapter of his career. The elusive championship remains the one unchecked box on his Hall of Fame-worthy résumé. “He feels like he wants to take advantage of any resource that’s there,” Gayle added, noting how Hamlin now balances his raw talent with a veteran’s discipline and preparation. No longer relying solely on instinct, Hamlin leans on data, communication, and endless review to maximize every lap.

For a driver who’s already achieved so much, Hamlin’s continuous drive to improve signals just how badly he wants that first Cup title. And with the speed, consistency, and work ethic he’s showing in 2025, this might be his best (and perhaps last) shot at destiny.

Denny Hamlin opens up about retirement plans

Fresh off his 59th career win at WWT Raceway, Denny Hamlin did more than celebrate another trip to Victory Lane. In fact, the veteran opened the door wide to retirement talk. At 44 years old, Hamlin has signed an extension with Joe Gibbs Racing through 2027, and by his own admission, that will probably be his last ride. The veteran was candid in his post-race press conference, speaking openly about the endgame.

“When I can come out here and race against guys like half my age and be able to beat ’em, like, that’s very gratifying for me. That’s what I’m going to miss. That will be the toughest part about hanging it up,” Hamlin said, reflecting on what stepping away will mean. Even in his post-race comments to the crowd, Hamlin alluded to the finish line ahead: “You never know when it’s your last. This could be my last win… We just never know.”

Why 2027 as a hard stop? For Hamlin, it’s about pride. “I’m just not going to leave this sport on my deathbed, you know, just leaking oil, running in the back of the pack. I have way too much pride for that. I’m way too cocky for that. There’s just no way. I want to be able to win my last race.”

Hamlin isn’t shy about his goals in the time remaining, and is laser-focused on milestones like the Daytona 500 and Brickyard: “There’s certain races that I do have countdowns for. Championships isn’t one of ’em… When you compare me to someone that’s maybe got one or two, maybe three championships, and half the wins, I don’t think that person’s better than I am.”

With only a few years left, Denny Hamlin isn’t slowing down. Rather, he’s doubling down. The question now: can he finally secure the title that’s eluded him for nearly two decades? Or will time run out before he adds that elusive crown to his Hall-of-Fame résumé? Either way, Hamlin’s legacy is already cemented.