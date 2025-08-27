Insider Credits Roger Penske’s Controversial Mid-Season Change to Ryan Blaney’s Success

“A lot of things go into it, I can’t do it by myself.” This was Ryan Blaney’s subtle tribute to Team Penske after the driver clinched his season’s second victory last weekend. The 2023 Cup Series champion was an absolute spectacle, executing a thrilling 13th to 1st dash in the final three laps. Blaney dodged the superspeedway carnage and overtook desperate playoff hopefuls to seal the regular season on a good note. However, this happy ending did not come easily.

We all know that in 2024, Ford drivers slumped in the first part of the year. But those miserable stats were wholly misleading about what was incoming in the postseason, as Joey Logano shocked everyone by winning his way to the championship. Things look similar for Ryan Blaney – although there is a solid reason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why Ryan Blaney retrieved his mojo

After netting top tens in the first two races, Ryan Blaney’s 2025 season hit a downward spiral. Three consecutive DNFs followed, from an engine failure at Phoenix, a crash at Las Vegas, and another mechanical blow-up at Homestead. Two more wrecks at Talladega and Charlotte offset the high points. Then, at Darlington Raceway, a slow stop resulted in a fifth-place finish instead of a possible visit to Victory Lane. Until mid-April, Blaney led for 197 laps and even accrued 92 stage points – but also had 3 DNFs. That led to Team Penske getting down to the bottom of the problem. Keiston France, a former Front Row Motorsports employee, replaced Ryan ‘Skip’ Flores, who has been part of the No. 12 team for several seasons.

Flores gave up his front-changer job for the No. 12 team and took over duties at FRM. That marked a turning point for Ryan Blaney, as Todd Gordon, veteran NASCAR crew chief and radio sportscaster, said recently. He said on a NASCAR Live episode: “The 12 team, they made that pit crew change. That brought them to the point where they got competitive there. They had 7 DNFs in the first 26 races, and then finished 2nd in points. That’s a fairly good accomplishment for the speed of the program. And they’ve executed really well in a month and a half.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NASCAR via TobyChristie.com

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Indeed, Ryan Blaney’s fortunes picked up after his pit crew change in mid-April. He netted his season’s first victory at Nashville Superspeedway. Since Dover, he has been on a solid 6-race streak of top tens, which ended with a jaw-dropping victory in Daytona and a second-place finish in regular-season points. This prompted Jonathan Hassler, Blaney’s crew chief, to be glad about the changes made: “We’ve made improvements in all facets of our program. I think we have probably some of the fastest and most consistent pit crews on pit road. Our cars continue to get more speed…We continue to try to improve in each and every area, and I think we’re doing a good job of that.”

While Ryan Blaney enters the postseason with a raging approach, so does the rest of Team Penske.

Another title run is not off the table

Since 2022, Hendrick Motorsports has clinched 38 race trophies. Its drivers are regularly vying for victories, with Kyle Larson and William Byron leading in stats. However, despite their regular-season sparkle, the HMS folks have lost the Cup Series crowns for the past three seasons. Those went to Team Penske – Joey Logano won in 2022 and 2024, and Ryan Blaney in 2023. In 2025, as well, Penske folks are rolling up their sleeves for a deep playoff run. All three drivers have wins – Logano won in Texas and Austin Cindric in Talladega, along with Ryan Blaney‘s two race wins.

And with Team Penske‘s flawless work ethic, the sky is the limit again for the 2025 championship. That is what Todd Gordon emphasized in his appearance on NASCAR Live. He said, “I think it’s just focus, everybody getting to the point. I think there is a typical low in the summer for Team Penske. It’s not intentional, but when the money comes, everybody’s game elevates. That’s when all the Ts get double-crossed, the Is get purely dotted. I think it puts them in a position where they execute very well. They’re building that execution.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Indeed, Ryan Blaney and his folks will be in the spotlight as NASCAR heads into the postseason. With a recharged pit crew and a robust mindset, Blaney has solid chances to prevail in the end.