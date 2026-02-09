Insider Exposes Ex-FOX Analyst’s Viral ‘Is NASCAR Dead?’ Narrative With a No-Nonsense Reality Check

Kenny Wallace is a little worried about NASCAR’s future with the Next-Gen car and the younger generation. In one of his more recent Coffee With Kenny segments on social media, he questioned the sport’s relevance in the future, specifically about the relevance of cars in today’s age, comparing its aspects with those of IMSA. However, a NASCAR mechanic has contradicted him, arguing against his points.

NASCAR insider counters Kenny Wallace

“Kids don’t like cars anymore. It’s just a transportation device,” Wallace claimed in his viral video, which he named ‘Is The NASCAR Race Car Dead?’ on the YouTube version. Wallace mentions that the sport should adapt from the likes of IMSA to make more attractive cars that the kids find interesting. But this can be argued, and NASCAR mechanic Bozi Tatarevic disagrees. He claims both sports should stay unique.

“IMSA races sports cars,” he said. “NASCAR race stock cars. And both changed over the years, but I believe they need to stay unique.”

At the same time, he also countered Wallace’s statement on the younger generation. Tatarevic revealed that right after the Rolex 24, he was approached by youngsters who wanted to take up roles in motorsports.

“Just from the Rolex 24, I posted some stuff on various platforms, and you could tell that there were so many interested people,” he added. “I got a bunch of messages from young kids that are interested in becoming a race car mechanic, pit crew member, and engineer. So there is a lot of interest, it’s just a matter of understanding what the younger generation is looking for to find those paths.”

While it is true that it is more common to find adults in the grandstands during races, it does not mean that the younger generation is totally missing out on racing. As per sources, NASCAR’s viewership amongst teenagers is still low; however, it did witness a whopping 93% growth last year.

While Wallace did spend some decent time in the FOX booth and has deep insight into the sport, these numbers contradict what he claimed. The young fanbase does seem to be growing.

Yet, the average age of people watching the sport is much higher. The sport appeals more to the older generation. Still, there is a decent number of youngsters who tune in for the grand races, including the Daytona 500. In fact, many young drivers are taking up racing as their full-time career.

Teenagers in racing

While NASCAR’s three premier series get most of the attention, there’s quite a lot that goes on behind the scenes as well. Series like the ARCA Menards and other regional races are a feeding ground for young drivers, attempting to move up the ladder in stock car racing.

Just this week, 19-year-old Jade Avedisian became the first woman to win the Super Late Model Series Asphalt race, making history. She was competing with some of the more seasoned drivers, and yet managed to clinch victory. She is also running a part-time season in the ARCA Series.

Imago Jade Avedisian (via @NASCARRegional)

Jade is just one example of the many teenage drivers who are competing at higher levels in stock racing. Just a few decades ago, this would have been impossible. At one time, NASCAR was dominated by drivers in their late 30s and 40s. But now, it seems that the younger generation is taking over the sport.

While this is because of the better opportunities that now exist, the technological advancements also deserve credit for this trend. Considering the development of simulators, data analysis, etc, younger drivers now find it easier to adapt well to cars.

This does prove that racing, especially NASCAR, is still quite popular amongst kids. Even the generational drivers, including the likes of Keelan Harvick and Brexton Busch, have taken up full-time racing. While what Kenny Wallace said wasn’t completely wrong, it’s also clear that interest in racing among kids has not diminished.