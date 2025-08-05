Insider Exposes Fuel Mileage Truth as NASCAR Broadcasters Are Called Out for Misleading Fans

The fuel mileage story has persisted for a while now – through Michigan, Pocono, Indianapolis, and Iowa. During Sunday’s race in Iowa, William Byron’s actions baffled many fans. After starting in second place, Byron could not catch up to Brad Keselowski through the first two stages. But the slew of cautions during the last 140 laps lent him a window of opportunity. What seemed bizarre was his stretching his fuel tank longer than usual – but a NASCAR insider knows why.

Not only did the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet last on fuel, but it also fought off rival cars with greater fuel. William Byron finished 1.192 seconds ahead of Chase Briscoe, did a burnout, and even proceeded to Victory Lane. So, what is the reason behind his magical fuel tank?

NASCAR insider points at a ‘miscalculation’

What William Byron executed on the racetrack baffled even the broadcasters. Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, and Leigh Diffey were delivering magnificent commentaries, but in the process, may have misjudged Byron’s fuel situation. Byron made his final pit stop on Lap 206 of 350 on the 0.875-mile oval. At Iowa Speedway, the pit window is estimated at about 115 to 120 green-flag laps. However, Byron stretched his final tank of gas for over 140 laps, far exceeding the pre-race prediction of 110-115 laps. Not only that, but the twin Daytona 500 winner could also do a smoking burnout and drive to Victory Lane.

This utterly confused fans, who were listening to the broadcasters updating them about William Byron’s dwindling situation. So one fan legitimately asked, “Why do the tv announcers keep telling us cars are going to run out of gas and then the driver wins the race and still have enough for a burnout?” And in a recent video uploaded on seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty’s X account, Dale Inman answered. The veteran crew chief said it was kind of improbable: “I don’t know, but if I was a crew chief, and Richard had done a burnout like the last two, he wouldn’t be able to set down for a while.”

Then Chris Hussey, former crew chief and mechanic, dissected the real reason. He said the broadcasters’ calculation of William Byron‘s fuel situation was wrong. “I think the thing that the commentators miscalculating the fuel mileage is, they’re basing it off of green-flag runs. And the little ticker thing with the little gauge, telling you how much percentage is left – they do not factor in a driver running half throttle…caution laps, all that…The fuel run is 80 laps, 90 laps, 110 laps.”

William Byron was able to run at half throttle for laps on end to save fuel, while the cars behind him pushed harder. His rivals gave it everything they had, but couldn’t make up any ground. Dale Inman highlighted that dynamic as well: “When the tires start giving up, you cannot use full throttle. So there’s another deal on it. But what used to help gas mileage was a big gas tank.”

Clearly, the fuel situation in the Iowa race was more complicated than it seemed. Meanwhile, Dale Inman has a fond story about the winner of the last race.

Roasting each other like best friends

It has been a redemption year for Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver broke a 100-race winless streak at the Brickyard 400 race, smashing doubts about his career and talents. Although it was another fuel mileage race like Iowa, there was no doubt about his mastery. He skillfully held off fierce charges of defending race winner Kyle Larson on two late-race restarts. He clinched his third win for 23XI – but glimpses of his past tenure also appeared. Dale Inman remarked on his interaction with Wallace: “I hadn’t been to a race in a while, but I always went by and kind of spoke to him when I was there. And he’d look at me and say, ‘You’re still living?’ And so that’s kind of a joke with us.”

Inman and Wallace worked with each other while at Richard Petty Motorsports. Bubba Wallace clinched 5 top tens and 1 top five in his last year with the team, in 2020, following which he left for Michael Jordan’s newly formed 23XI. Richard Petty, his former team owner, was asked about how he felt about Wallace’s recent success. The 200-time Cup Series race winner replied like a legend: “I never congratulate anybody, okay? You know, even my drivers and stuff. You put them out there, you expect them to win the race. That’s what you put them out there for.”

Well, the wins are coming, but the controversial instances are coming as well. After Iowa’s fuel mileage race, let us see what the next NASCAR races have in store for us.