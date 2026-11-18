Days after NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell revealed that he had held discussions with Formula 1 over the possibility of introducing a cost cap in stock car racing, a fresh debate has emerged over whether the financial model would work for NASCAR. With the fraternity split between those who believe teams cannot afford further cuts and those who want to look into their expenses, the real question is who will bear the consequences and which areas teams will axe first. While one NASCAR veteran believes it could help scale America’s motorsports ecosystem, another questions whether it would come at the cost of the people who keep it thriving.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The latest debate came after NASCAR veteran Parker Kligerman reposted the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team’s Dakar Rally 2027 announcement. The Formula 1 team will make its debut in the off-road endurance race next year, with Fernando Alonso joining Sébastien Loeb and Lucas Moraes to complete the lineup. But Kligerman’s post offered a different perception of the F1 team debuting in a new format.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So cool.. One of the unintended ripple effects of F1s growth and budget cap is watching the teams/OEMs expand into other racing series they never would have touched in the financial arms race of the past,” Kligerman’s post quoted. “I surmise NASCAR Cup Teams would be similar boom for US racing w/ a cap”

Aston Martin has not stated that the new project was possible because of F1’s cost cap. However, the veteran’s assumption sparked a new debate about whether NASCAR could benefit similarly if that were the case, or would it go downhill, as the two motorsports share two completely different monetization and budgeting models.

ADVERTISEMENT

Countering Kligerman’s positive endorsement of an F1-style cost cap in NASCAR, mechanic and pit crew Bozi Tatarevic posted on X about how teams might approach cost-cutting.

“I hope that budget caps never come to NASCAR just based on what I see some of the people I know in F1 get paid,” shared Tatarevic. “The main people that usually end up suffering from these caps are mechanics and engineers who already are giving up a percentage of pay just by being in racing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both perspectives weigh important pros and cons; however, despite NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell wanting to incorporate the F1-style cost cap, the difference between the two motorsports’ financial operations makes it a difficult task.

Unlike F1, where teams benefit from substantial revenue distributions, long-term commercial partnerships and established corporate backing, NASCAR teams rely heavily on sponsorships, NASCAR’s revenue distributions, race purses and performance payouts to finance their operations. Manufacturer support, private investment and ownership funding also contribute, but the extent of these resources varies across organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

With sponsorships changing week in and week out, teams running on extremely tight margins, and the cost of racing a single Cup Series car reaching an estimated $20 million annually, smaller NASCAR teams, with drivers and veterans as owners and co-owners, cannot thrive with a cost cap in place. Cutting down expenses becomes complicated when teams are already struggling to secure the funding required to compete.

Also, NASCAR currently focuses on cost control by standardizing the racing package with the Next Gen cars. Teams now rely on NASCAR-approved suppliers for components instead of developing and manufacturing parts and cars independently.

ADVERTISEMENT

This ensures that no team gets an unfair advantage over the field, at least in terms of car development. However, unlike F1, NASCAR does not have an overall budget ceiling, with standardization being its primary restriction on development spending.

This means racing organizations can still spend whopping sums on race simulations and data analysis, hiring the best engineers and talent to make their overall program stronger, investing in advanced equipment by updating race-shop technology and facilities, and improving their testing and technical preparation.

ADVERTISEMENT

By implementing an F1-style cost cap, NASCAR risks forcing its teams to cut down heavily not only on their expenditures, but also on resources like manpower, car fleets, or driver programs, prioritizing a smaller yet efficient workforce and garage instead. This could severely throw the motorsport off balance and could do more harm than good, as smaller teams will have to sacrifice more than their established counterparts.

And while the cons justify Tatarevic’s argument, NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell believes the sport stands to gain from the new introduction as well. O’Donnell has suggested that teams could increase their valuation and investor interest by cutting down on unnecessary expenses like F1.

“The biggest reason you would do it, in my opinion, would be that team valuation would go up. You’ve seen that, right, with Formula 1,” O’Donnell explained. “If you have interests that are going to come in and evaluate your team of where are you at, having a cost cap is a big deal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But O’Donnell also weighed in on why the teams are hesitating to incorporate the budget model.

“It’s costly to do that. It’s complicated. We’ve talked to the folks at F1 about how many accountants they have to have at a team to make this happen. I would not say that everyone is aligned in terms of it happening […] nothing imminent.”

While the risk seems greater than the reward for now, NASCAR could benefit from F1’s cost cap model if it redirects its finances to expenses that will help the racing product benefit, like investing more in race practices, tests, and more instead of heavily relying on simulation runs alone.