Insider Reveals Unspoken Fallout of Daniel Dye Debacle Quietly Plaguing Entire NASCAR Garage

A thoughtless comment from Daniel Dye on a livestream has sent a chill through the entire NASCAR garage. On his stream, he made some insensitive remarks involving sexuality towards David Malukas. While Dye may not have meant it rudely, and he regrets his words as well, the subsequent fallout might end up restricting the drivers even more in the current age, according to a NASCAR insider.

The unspoken consequences on drivers’ personalities off-track

Watch What’s Trending Now!

If there is one thing NASCAR fans hate, it is drivers being robotic off-track. On-track, the drivers get to display as much aggression as they want. No one is stopping them from bumping into each other and giving each other a push or shove. Take Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, for example.

ADVERTISEMENT

But off-track, these same drivers act under heavy scrutiny. Many a time, they are unable to express their true selves without triggering a vast majority of people. This is why NASCAR insider Daniel DiOrio believes that the recent debacle is going to be a massive drawback for the community.

“This was a great platform for fans to connect with these drivers, and the one criticism is always like—we don’t get personality; we don’t ever get to see these guys away from the track. It just kills me that this was a great opportunity for all of these things to exist and kind of for that exposure, and now I think after this it’s only going to be more reluctant, and people are going to be more buttoned-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People are going to be more robotic. There are going to be drivers even less inclined to do extracurricular media obligations, and from that angle, I hate it, and obviously I think it’s objectively like a really dumb thing to say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As he goes on, he rebukes Daniel Dye for hurling such words about David Malukas. However, DiOrio raises an important issue. If the drivers fear the consequences, they will be less inclined to open up in public. Most of the time, the driver refuses to mingle with the public unless it is for sponsorship obligations.

The NASCAR audience wants to know their drivers better and see more of them. However, under strict scrutiny, none of the drivers want to have fun just for the sake of being off-track. While many other drivers are mature enough not to make such distasteful jokes, the incident is still going to strike fear in their hearts about speaking up publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most difficult part of this entire debacle is Dye being out of NASCAR indefinitely. No driver wants to risk their hard-earned seat for a few seconds of cringeworthy jokes. Hence, it is highly improbable that more NASCAR drivers will want to make off-track appearances of their own accord.

The obligations of drivers and teams in such situations are rightly summed up by Kaulig Racing‘s CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Rice addresses fans after Daniel Dye debacle

“There are protocols and different things that have to happen in NASCAR. And we’re in a sport today that we have a lot of people that watch us. And we have a lot of partners that are involved.” Chris Rice’s words are a reminder of the spotlight that NASCAR drivers and teams are under.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every action and every word of theirs is something that has big repercussions and consequences. Hence, it is no wonder that Kaulig Racing immediately struck off Daniel Dye’s name from their roster. “When that happens, it’s a lot of people you have to talk to and figure out what we need to do to move forward.”

Nevertheless, Rice is also looking forward to amending those mistakes. Hence, there is still a chance that Dye may return to his seat after his sensitivity training from NASCAR. Just like Kyle Larson, he might end up finding a chance to redeem himself after his recent blunder.

For now, there are no updates about his seat at Kaulig Racing. Nor has the team announced any details about his replacement. The upcoming weekend, A. J. Allmendinger is going to race in his stead in the Truck Series. There is no solid information beyond that.