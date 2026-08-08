Insider Voices Displeasure Over NASCAR’s Schedule Reveal Leaving Fans Guessing

NASCAR’s 2027 Cup Series schedule is a big mystery. So far, they’ve revealed only a partial schedule that includes marquee events like Daytona, Talladega, and Bristol. This partial reveal has left fans guessing, and veteran reporter Jeff Gluck did not appreciate that feeling of uncertainty.

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“NASCAR’s been bizarrely rolling out the 2027 schedule and little puzzle pieces you need to slot in the board. Jordan Bianchi is not breaking the schedule because there is no full schedule yet. They’ve been saying: Here’s the May race, here’s an October race, here’s an August race. Is this what the fans want?” Gluck vented on the Gluckcast.

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The major issues surrounding the schedule lie with Chicago and the All-Star dates. NASCAR has the option to go back to street racing, but there’s strong fan support behind Chicagoland’s retention. Then there is the All-Star date. Dover deserves a points race, but that puts North Wilkesboro right back where it was.

There are a lot of moving pieces of the puzzle that are yet to be finalized. But according to Gluck, NASCAR should roll out the entire schedule. “It seems very strange to me. I would rather wait for the whole thing. I don’t think NASCAR fans are personally excited by this piecemeal rollout that NASCAR is doing.”

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Surprisingly, Iowa Speedway retained its spot on the Cup calendar. The short track will have the Fourth of July weekend, a date that was held by Chicagoland this season. Another big announcement was that Watkins Glen would return next year as a part of the Chase. In 2026, there are no road course races in the final 10-race Chase. So, NASCAR is already changing things up.

Jordan Bianchi from The Athletic, whose reporting on schedule changes is sought-after, also shared a report. With New Hampshire and Watkins Glen added to the Chase, he feels that Richmond is expected to land a Chase date. The San Diego race needed a ton of logistics and planning, and according to him, NASCAR is unlikely to return to this track for 2027.

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As far as the Chicago street race is concerned, it will all come down to funding and an agreement between NASCAR and the Windy City. If confirmed, this will be a marquee event slotted into Amazon Prime Video’s portion. Meanwhile, North Wilkesboro emerges as the leading candidate for the All-Star race.

Another big update was surrounding the O’Reilly and Truck Series’ return to Rockingham. Bianchi believes that a trip back to the Rock is unlikely, as NASCAR would like to stay away from the uncertainty surrounding owner Darryl Cuttell’s financial concerns. He has put IHRA’s major events on hold and is also involved in a legal tussle with SpaceXAI.

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Fans have no other option but to wait for NASCAR’s official announcement. And do not count out a surprise inclusion or exit of tracks from the 2027 schedule.