Insider Warns Entire Garage as Dale Jr’s NASCAR Champ Forces Early Championship Calls

After the completion of the sixth race at the iconic Darlington Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will have a lot of reasons to be happy about. With five drivers competing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, JR Motorsports secured four top 10 spots. The headlines certainly went to Justin Allgaier as he secured the top spot to cement his lead in the driver’s standings. This has helped him take a 52-point lead over Jesse Love. Despite it being early in the schedule, many have already made some bold claims about Allgaier.

Dale Jr driver expected to secure comfortable win

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Allgaier’s wins this year have come at Phoenix and Darlington, but he has looked comfortable in all the other races as well. His only finish outside the Top 10 was at the Atlanta Speedway, where he was involved in a major multi-car pileup. This dominance has led to shouts of locking the championship before the final race in Homestead, especially due to how the new Chase format works.

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“I just don’t know who is going to be consistent enough to compete with him in a 10-race stretch,” said Freddie Kraft on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. “We saw the last couple of years, he had a 50-point gap on the guys. Obviously, Connor [Zilisch] was exceptional last year, but aside from Connor, he had a 50-point gap on the guys in the three race rounds. So if you give him a 10 race round, all he’s got to do is be up by 75 points.”

The win at Darlington was Allgaier’s 30th career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win. While he looks in great form and expectations are for him to take the trophy, the driver and his team will have to avoid making costly mistakes.

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“The team that’s best at beating the 7 is the 7. If they don’t get in their own way, I think they will have it locked up before we get to Homestead,” said Kraft. “Even the year he won the championship [2024], you know how many road penalties?”

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Justin Allgaier has a tough schedule ahead

The 39-year-old did not have a lot of time to celebrate his win in the O’Reilly’s Auto Series race as he had to take the track again for a Cup Series race with Hendrick Motorsports. Replacing Alex Bowman, who is expected to be out for at least two more weeks, Allgaier finished 24th.

His impressive performance during the weekend would be a great sign for both teams, but the veteran recently admitted to how tough it is balancing between fighting for a championship with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team and filling the spot for Hendrick Motorsports.

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“Whether it be simulator time or team meetings. We do a post-race meeting every week with both teams. You do a pre-race meeting every week with both teams,” said Allgaier on a podcast with Jeff Gluck. “You know, both teams have a simulator time. So you’re juggling all of this, and they’re completely different cars.”

Despite only filling in for Bowman, he has shown great dedication despite his title push with JR Motorsports. With NASCAR headed to Martinsville Speedway next, Allgaier will be hoping to continue his good form and keep his lead in the O’Reilly Auto Series.

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However, a good performance with Hendrick could also lead to a potential full-time seat with Bowman’s future with the team still in doubt.