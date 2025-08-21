Insiders All in Praise for NASCAR’s Richmond Run as Goodyear Puts Up a Show

In 2008, Richmond International Speedway hosted one of its most memorable nights, drawing a staggering 112,000 fans for the spring NASCAR Cup event. Every seat in the grandstand was filled as the crowd watched Clint Bowyer take the checkered flag under the lights, winning the race after a late caution led to a green-white-checkered finish that extended the event from 400 to 410 laps. It was a dramatic finish that added to the night’s charged atmosphere, capping a momentum-building win for Clint’s team.

Fast forward to this year, and the same spark seems to be flickering back to life at Richmond. While the track’s layout and seating may have changed since its peak capacity, the buzz among fans and insiders suggests that enthusiasm is making a comeback, and with it, the potential for another electric chapter in Richmond racing’s history.

Insiders on Richmond’s success

This year’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway pulled off something truly special: an official sellout since its first year in 2008. With seating capacity trimmed to roughly 50,000 after years of downsizing, fans still packed the house, showing up in full force for the one-night-only Saturday cup race. The decision came after years of declining attendance at the track, with an original seating capacity of 112,000, which peaked in 2008.

Despite the linear grandstand structure, the energy was anything but diminished. Enthusiasts across NASCAR media heralded the turnout as a win, noting that drawing 40,000+ fans to any live event these days is a solid victory. While some fans poked fun at the sellout status, pointing out that trimming seats can make it easier to fill the stands, the track and NASCAR officials leaned into the positive momentum, opening lots early and staffing heavily to accommodate what they expected to be a robust crowd.

And now, as two NASCAR veterans were reviewing Richmond’s audience and attendance, NASCAR veteran Ken Schrader had summed it up with a bit of breezy charm. He went on to say, “I mean it’s just so neat; nobody ran out of fuel, no big wreck, no big nothing. He (Austin Dillon) just whopped ’em all.”

It was a clean, emotionally charged win, particularly for Austin Dillon, who raced through pain with a broken rib and nailed both the checkered flag and a crucial playoff berth in one wild charge forward. The action-packed event saw 24 lead changes, an unusually high number for the short track contest, as Bubba Wallace led most laps only for Austin to seize control late and lead the final 49 laps to the finish. A massive 16-car pile-up mid-race added chaos to the mix, snaring top competitors like Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott, while strategic timing tire management turned the tide in Dillon’s favour.

Kenny Wallace went on to say, “As Larry Mac would say, what’s the elephant in the room? It’s this, it’s very simple. What stands they have now? We’re not going back, everybody. The stands that they have now were sold out the whole front straightaway, way more than Iowa. They called it a sellout. I don’t know, 50 to 70,000 people. Three-wide, For the lead, tire falling off on pit road, great race. Great crowd, you know, we hate the car, we hate NASCAR. It’s like just what the doctor ordered. NASCAR hit a home run.”

The 61-year-old’s claim about a full front straightaway and a crowd way more than Iowa reflects the buzz around Richmond turnout. Official notes confirm the Cook Out 400 was indeed sold out, with Richmond’s president celebrating the return of Saturday night Cup racing. Richmond Raceway president Lori Waran said, “Our fans have long told us that Saturday night NASCAR Cup Series racing and Richmond Raceway are a perfect combination, so this announcement is a testament to them. We are grateful for their enthusiasm and support, which is going to make tonight’s Cook Out 400 a celebration we’ll long remember.”

While the capacity might only be approximately 50,000 now, that didn’t dampen the mood. Analysts and insiders praised the strategic shift to a single spotlight at Saturday night’s race as a powerful driver of attendance. The combination of packed stands, electric short track action, and a narrative of scarcity clearly paid off, bringing back the kind of fervor Richmond once saw in its heyday.

While that’s that, can NASCAR keep up the same momentum?

NASCAR to make a historic comeback with Chicagoland in 2026

NASCAR is making a roaring return to Chicagoland Speedway. After a seven-year pitstop, the NASCAR Cup Series will once again thunder around the 1.5-mile oval in Joliet, Illinois, on Sunday, July 5, 2026. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will get the party started the day before, on Saturday, July 4, and the ARCA Menards Series will drop the green flag on the weekend’s action on Friday, July 3.

This comeback isn’t just another date on the calendar; it is a bold move that swaps out last year’s downtown Chicago Street race for a return to a fan-favorite track in the suburbs. The goal? To inject a shot of mid-season adrenaline while paying homage to NASCAR’s historic Midwest roots.

This shift is part of a bigger shake-up in the NASCAR 2026 schedule. Officials say the decision came down to logistics, community feedback, and the need for more flexibility in planning. While the Chicago Street Race will take a breath from its 2023 to 2025 run, it is already locked in for a triumphant return in 2027. In the meantime, Chicagoland will get its momentum back in the spotlight, reminding everyone that sometimes, the fastest way forward is a little trip back in time.