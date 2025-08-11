Insiders Give Reality Check on Brad Keselowski’s Playoff Chances After Fighting Performance in Watkins Glen

Brad Keselowski’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign has been anything but predictable. It has been a season-long rollercoaster where every peak seems to be followed by another stomach-dropping plunge. Early on, things looked bleak. By the time the Mexico City race wrapped, Keselowski had sunk to a lowly 32nd in points. His playoff hopes? Dangling by a thread.

But the summer months brought a fiery resurgence. With gritty top-10 finishes and close calls at Atlanta and Iowa, he clawed his way back into the conversation. Slowly, he inched toward that elusive playoff cutline. Watkins Glen, with its mix of speed and strategy, looked like it might finally deliver the breakthrough moment Keselowski needed. The No. 6 team came ready to pounce. But sometimes in racing, even a strong fight doesn’t translate into the result you need most.

Brad Keselowski’s Watkins Glen fight

Brad Gillie, speaking on GoPRN Live, summed up the experience of watching Keselowski at Watkins Glen, saying, “So, I think enjoying watching Brad Keselowski fight up front is a great thing”. Brad Keselowski’s run at Watkins Glen was one of those races that reminded fans why he’s such a respected veteran. The No. 6 RFK Racing Ford looked racy all afternoon, mixing it up inside the top five and grabbing valuable stage points by the end of Stage 2.

Sharp strategy calls and solid speed had Keselowski in the thick of things, with his crew rolling the dice on a bold pit sequence, waiting until just 16 laps to go before coming in. For a while, it looked like the gamble might pay off. Then came the gut punch. As Doug Rice put it, “He had a nice day, but it’s like flying on an airline and they don’t give you any points.”

Seven laps from the finish, a left-rear tire went flat, forcing Keselowski to limp to pit road. Just like that, his shot at a strong finish vanished, and he was left with a frustrating 31st-place result. No improvement in the playoff standings in the end! If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the team walked away with a confidence boost and plenty of data for the next race at Richmond. “All they can take from that is a confidence boost, maybe a good setup to Richmond to potentially put themselves in the position again,” Alexis Erickson pointed out.

And Richmond could be exactly what Keselowski needs. His track record there is, as Gillie pointed out, “pretty dang stellar.” In 30 starts, he’s got two wins, six top-5s, and an average finish just outside the top ten. With the regular season winding down and Keselowski still below the playoff cutline, the pressure’s on.

Richmond offers a real chance to flip the script on his roller-coaster 2025 season. One great run (read win) could be the spark that turns this late-summer grit into a last-minute playoff push. And if history’s any guide, you can bet the No. 6 team will come ready to fight. What do you think? Will Richmond offer redemption or will it be another ‘almost’ race for Keselowski?

RFK Teammates go head-to-head

Brad Keselowski’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs look dim unless he can produce a win in the remaining two races. However, the focus within RFK Racing has shifted to a fierce intra-team duel, as Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece now battle for the final playoff position. Buescher currently occupies the pivotal 16th and last playoff spot. He narrowly holds an advantage of 23 points over Preece, as they close in on the regular season’s dramatic conclusion.

The stakes have grown particularly intense for RFK, which has fielded three cars this season. Keselowski’s No. 6, Buescher’s No. 17, and newcomer Preece’s No. 60. While Keselowski surged during the summer, his lack of a win and deficit in points virtually demand a checkered flag at either Richmond or Daytona to keep his title hopes alive. In contrast, Buescher, who finished 3rd at Watkins Glen, and Preece, this year’s breakthrough competitor, are in a relentless points-race dogfight to lock RFK Racing into the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Teammate dynamics have grown tense. Both Buescher and Preece have openly acknowledged they cannot afford to spare each other on track. Buescher’s consistency and veteran craft have allowed him to defend his spot. But Preece’s aggressive surge, aided by several clutch runs, has kept the margin razor-thin.

With only two races remaining, the RFK garage is divided by necessity. While Keselowski goes all-in for a must-win scenario, Buescher and Preece must maximize every stage point and finishing position. The battle within RFK (friends in the shop, rivals on the track), is about to reach its boiling point, ensuring the final playoff spot is decided by gritty execution rather than team orders.