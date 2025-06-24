Insiders Tip Imminent San Diego Deal as NASCAR Doubles Down on Street Race Success

As NASCAR’s three-year deal at the Chicago Street Race winds down this season, questions loom about whether the series will return in 2026. With the reported costs of running the race being near $50 million, it’s more than likely that we will see a change in the scenario. But will they replace it with another street race? Well, the inaugural 2023 Chicago Street Race was a booming success.

Supercars veteran and Cup Series debutant Shane van Gisbergen rocked up and shocked the world with a win, just like he did when NASCAR inaugurated Mexico City’s road course this summer. So, it should come as little surprise that insiders report NASCAR is closing in on a deal for a San Diego street race, an untapped West Coast market that is celebrated for its near-perfect summer weather.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Street-Race success fuels San Diego push

Discussions between NASCAR and San Diego leaders point to a potential 2026 event, echoing past venue swaps, such as Mexico City replacing one of Richmond’s dates. San Diego has never hosted a NASCAR Cup Series points event, and with Auto Club Speedway in Fontana having closed in 2023, Southern California lacks a current Cup venue. Early proposals, such as the 1986 San Diego International Raceway, never materialized, underscoring how significant a street race there would be. As industry insiders like Jordan Bianchi hint at progress, yet with formal details under wraps. Let’s know what Bianchi has to say on this deal.

AD

NASCAR’s pivot to street racing began with the 2023 Chicago Cup event, which drew sellout crowds and national media buzz. Now, as Jordan Bianchi revealed on The Teardown podcast, “NASCAR is close to finalizing a deal to race in San Diego next year. That deal is expected to be finalized and happen; an announcement is tentatively planned for next month. Sometime mid July. It’s going to be a very big deal.” NASCAR’s confidence in such events stems from Chicago’s result.

Bianchi continued, “This is a continuation of what we saw in Chicago, of going into a big city… After the success of the Chicago street course race, and it was a success, don’t lose sight of that… San Diego checks a lot of boxes.” The inaugural Chicago Street Race delivered a $108.9 million economic impact and $23.6 million in media value, drawing over 47,000 unique attendees. In 2024, that impact rose to about $128 million with $43.6 million in media value, underscoring why replicating similar energy in San Diego, with its reliable summer weather and strong tourism base, holds clear appeal.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A general view as cars race along Grant Park during the Grant Park 220 of the Chicago Street Race viewed from the NEMA Chicago buliding. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

“NASCAR needs to be in Southern California… Everybody I’ve talked to in the industry are jacked for this, especially the team folks, they’re like, this is awesome. Great local, fun place, warm weather, big city… This is a big win for NASCAR,” Bianchi explained. Compared to Chicago’s seasonal uncertainty, San Diego’s average of just 10.65 inches of rain per year promises minimal weather disruptions.

This reliability appeals to broadcasters, sponsors, and fans alike, ensuring marquee races proceed on schedule. NASCAR’s willingness to double down by increasing investment and commitment on street events signals a strategic shift toward integrating urban spectacles into its core schedule rather than treating them as secondary attractions.

Securing San Diego would also advance NASCAR’s geographic diversification. After discussions with Long Beach stalled, San Diego emerged as the next logical choice for Southern California, offering iconic waterfront vistas and global recognition. Bianchi sources note that leaders in both NASCAR and San Diego’s city government are motivated by economic impact projections, street races can generate tens of millions in local revenue, as seen in other major-city motorsport events. By anchoring a West Coast street race, NASCAR not only taps a new fan base but also cements its reputation for innovation in motorsport promotion.

Balancing ovals and road courses

Despite street-race momentum, NASCAR faces logistical and traditionalist pushback. Critics argue that too many urban events could dilute the sport’s oval heritage, vital for its core fan demographic. Seven-time Cup Series champion Richard ‘The King’ Petty laid out his dislike for an influx of street and road courses in NASCAR, saying, “You’re making a championship situation by winning a road course, which is not really NASCAR to begin with. From that standpoint, I think they’re going to have to jockey around and change some of this kind of stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Petty’s gripe stems from Shane van Gisbergen winning the Viva Mexico 250 and locking himself into the playoffs despite being 30th in the points standings. It is well known that a playoff spot secures a significant financial boost, and SVG was hired by Trackhouse Racing to do just that. With NASCAR having just two road courses, Sonoma and Watkins Glen, for thirty years, to now having 6 on the schedule, it makes sense to take a punt with a road course ringer in a full-time seat. But does an influx of road courses dilute the heartbeat of NASCAR’s oval racing?

Oval tracks hosting multiple dates, such as Las Vegas or Richmond in past seasons, offer examples of audience fatigue. However, replacing an oval date with a street race requires careful calendar management to maintain fan loyalty. NASCAR must weigh the benefits of city-center visibility against preserving continuity at historical venues that underpin its identity.

Moreover, street races in particular demand unique infrastructure investments, with road closures, temporary barriers, and city services adding complexity and cost compared to permanent ovals. Host cities must coordinate permits, security, and community relations to minimize disruptions. San Diego’s favorable climate eases weather concerns, but planning remains intricate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR’s willingness to tackle these challenges demonstrates confidence in street formats’ return on investment, yet success will hinge on meticulous collaboration between series officials, local governments, and promoters to ensure smooth execution without alienating traditional fans. What are your thoughts on NASCAR’s shift toward street courses? Let us know in the comments!