Alex Bowman did not need a trophy to get the last word on 2026. He needed a phone, a dry sense of humor and a season’s worth of frustration, and he spent all three the moment his year ended.

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The Hendrick Motorsports driver opened by tipping his cap to the organization’s championship run, then aimed the joke at himself and the internet:

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“Congrats to everybody at @teamhendrick on another championship. Happy for @kylelarsonracin and honestly glad he won again so he can afford to keep flying @williambyron and I around on his plane. I’m excited for 2027, even though the internet says I won’t be there?” Bowman wrote in his Instagram caption.

The punchline carried weight because Bowman’s future had been a talking point for months. Hendrick confirmed in July that he signed a one-year extension for 2027, and that he will retire from full-time Cup competition after that season. The speculation, in other words, outlived the uncertainty behind it.

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The doubts were not baseless. Bowman was in the final year of his previous contract, vertigo forced him to miss four races, and his results fell short of expectations.

Alex Bowman, 33, owns eight Cup wins and seven playoff appearances, but 2026 added little to that résumé. In June, before the extension, he insisted he did not feel he was racing for his job and said his priority was improving the No. 48.

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He has been here before. Ahead of the 2024 playoffs, rumors suggested Hendrick could replace him if he failed to advance. Bowman called the chatter annoying, reminded reporters his deal ran through 2026, and said his bosses had assured him nothing would change. He then won the Chicago Street Race.

This time the same questions returned as that contract wound down, only for Hendrick Motorsports to answer them with an extension.

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The rest of the post was less forgiving. Bowman turned to the pit-road speeding penalty that capped his year, noting sarcastically that he was nowhere near going over his lights.

“2026 seasons over,” the Instagram post caption read. “Somehow ended it by speeding on pit road without being even close to going over my lights. That kind of feels like a fitting end to this year honestly. All the right intentions and work with nothing to show for it.”

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He then took a swipe at Reddit users who had seized on the No. 48 not leading a lap.

“Oh and yeah Reddit I know we didn’t even lead a lap, neither did you. (Allegedly this comment has really stirred up the people on the Reddit. They should be better at reading sarcasm)”

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The exchange captured the tone of the whole message. Bowman was frustrated, but he had no interest in turning it into a formal season review.

Alex Bowman looks toward his final full-time season

Bowman also admitted social media does not come naturally to him, yet promised fans a closer look at his final full-time year.

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“I’m going to challenge myself to take you guys along for more of the ride for the next year. It’s no secret that I don’t enjoy social media. It’s tough to be me on it honestly, but I’ll do my best to give you guys some better insight into the next 365 days. No promises after that though.”

The pledge gives 2027 added meaning. It is his last full-time campaign, and he wants supporters to see the work behind it. That openness is a shift for a driver who has largely kept his routines away from the demands of online engagement.

He saved his warmest words for crew chief Blake Harris, whose partnership with him is ending. Harris has worked with the No. 48 since 2023, and the pair earned their only Cup victory together at the 2024 Chicago Street Course. RACER reported Harris will move to Trackhouse Racing in 2027 as Shane van Gisbergen’s crew chief.

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“Ps been a lot of fun working with @dblakeharris even though you guys were mostly complete assholes to him. He’s gonna kick ass on his next deal and I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Bowman acknowledged the criticism aimed at Harris, but made clear he valued their time together. He signed off with a line suggesting the post had already earned him some heat.

“Alrighty that’s enough I’m already in trouble for this post. ✌️”

Frustration, appreciation and a dose of self-deprecation all landed in one message. Hendrick has confirmed Bowman’s return, and he now has one final full-time season to turn the jokes into results.