Amidst Wild NASCAR Schedule Rumors Fans Relieved by Iconic Track’s Return in 2026

NASCAR fans are no strangers to the annual frenzy of schedule rumors, where every whisper about track additions or cuts sparks endless speculation. This year, the chatter has ramped up with talks of major shifts for 2026, like potential new venues in San Diego or a return to Chicagoland Speedway. Insiders like Jordan Bianchi have fueled the fire, hinting at moves such as relocating the All-Star Race to Dover. Drivers aren’t staying silent either; Joey Logano recently addressed rumors about North Wilkesboro, saying, “As far as I know, it’s just a rumor at the moment, so you know, I’m just speculating; I don’t know,” while noting it “deserves a points race.” But what about those historic comebacks that keep the sport alive?

Tracks vanishing and reappearing isn’t new in NASCAR, with some making epic returns after decades away. North Wilkesboro, absent from Cup action since 1996, stormed back for the 2023 All-Star Race, packing in fans and reigniting passion for short-track roots. Bowman Gray Stadium followed, set for the 2025 Clash after a 54-year gap. These revivals show how NASCAR balances innovation with tradition, leaving everyone wondering: which overlooked gem is next in line for redemption?

The wild rumors hitting NASCAR circles lately center on major overhauls for the 2026 Cup Series schedule. Reports suggest additions such as a return to Chicagoland Speedway and a new street course at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, leaving fans guessing which midwestern staple might get squeezed out. But trusted insider Jordan Bianchi shut down the doubt on Iowa Speedway during “The Teardown” podcast, stating, “There’s a report out there that Iowa may or may not be happening, and there have been conversations among NASCAR about not returning. I’m going to say this, unequivocally: Iowa will have a Cup Series date next year, 100 percent. I promise you that. That is on the Cup Series schedule.”

This confirmation comes as no surprise, given Iowa’s strong pull; its inaugural Cup race in 2024 drew a sellout of about 45,000 fans, and the 2025 event repeated the feat without extra suites, underscoring the track’s value in drawing midwestern crowds who face fewer travel barriers. Bianchi doubled down, explaining why dropping Iowa was never on the table. “I am also reporting that there were never any conversations among NASCAR to say, ‘Hey, do we do this or not?’… Because you have to have 38 dates. And so, you can’t have all of these races fall off without putting stuff back on.” These logistics highlight the schedule’s tightrope, where limited alternatives make Iowa’s spot secure.

Over on Reddit’s r/NASCAR, a post titled “Iowa will 100% have a date on the cup schedule” captured the excitement, linking to Bianchi’s podcast and sparking lively discussions among fans eager for more details. As the confirmation sinks in, supporters aren’t just relieved; they’re sharing ideas on how to make the event even better.

Fans are relieved at Iowa’s return news

One fan summed up a common wish: “Make it a night race again.” This sentiment stems from Iowa’s 2024 Cup debut, which kicked off at 7 p.m. ET under the lights, creating an electric atmosphere that many felt enhanced the short-track action. However, the 2025 race shifted to a 3:30 p.m. ET daytime slot, aligning with broader trends where day races often pull stronger TV numbers, like Atlanta‘s February daytime event drawing 4.5 million viewers compared to just 1.6 million for the June Saturday night one. Fans argue a return to nighttime could recapture that thrill.

Another commenter speculated, “Probably just waiting to see if IndyCar goes back so they can schedule it for the next week.” This ties into ongoing talks about IndyCar’s shaky status at Iowa for 2026, following sparse crowds at the 2025 doubleheader and no concerts to boost turnout, as Bud Denker from Penske Entertainment admitted plans for just one race but no guarantees. Historically, Iowa has hosted IndyCar since 2007, with back-to-back weekends alongside NASCAR, creating a racing festival vibe that drew cross-series fans. If IndyCar bows out, as rumors suggest, due to promotional struggles, NASCAR could slot Iowa solo or adjust dates, freeing up the calendar and letting the Cup event stand alone to maximize local appeal.

“I want Iowa to be permanent, but they need to do something with the surface.” This frustration traces back to the partial repave of all four turns in May 2024, done by NASCAR to address wear without a full overhaul, but it sparked high tire degradation during the inaugural Cup weekend, leaving teams scrambling. Drivers like those in IndyCar criticized the changes for altering the track’s character. Track president Eric Peterson confirmed no additional repaving for 2025, sticking to the current setup despite calls for tweaks to improve passing.

Echoing hopes for better racing, one fan said, “If they do bring this Richmond tire next year, we will see a banger at all short tracks and road courses. Hopefully they still add 750 HP next year.” The “Richmond tire” refers to Goodyear’s softer option compound, introduced in 2024 at Richmond for more grip but quicker wear, allowing strategic pit stops that spiced up the 400-lapper with two tire choices. It’s set to return for Phoenix in 2025, and fans see it elevating short tracks like Iowa.

Finally, a supporter noted, “Good, we continue to show up knowing damn well how this car races on short tracks. Bring the Richmond tire and not that hard a– one they brought this year.” This highlights loyalty despite the Next Gen car’s aero challenges on short tracks, where the standard prime tire has been criticized for lacking fall-off, leading to strung-out fields. The option tire at Richmond in 2024 flipped that script, with teams allotted six prime sets and two option sets, creating diverse strategies that rewarded bold calls. As Goodyear expands its use, fans hope it replaces the harder compound at Iowa, turning solid attendance into unforgettable battles.